Has Nalsar got its mooting mojo back? It certainly appears so!

The 9th edition of the GNLU Gandhinagar International Moot Court Competition 2017 saw last year runners-up Nalsar Hyderabad defeat two-time GIMC winner, George Washington University, as was liveblogged on Legally India by the organisers.

The 9th edition of GNLU’s flagship tier IV moot, held from 1-5 February 2017, was based on “export and import of Aluminium between three fictitious nations, and the imposition of anti-dumping measures”.

It saw participation from 50 different colleges worldwide.

The all second-year team from Nalsar comprised of speakers Ashwin Murthy and Rohan Pratap Singh and researcher Karan Sangani, who also won the best memorial.

Nalsar added a total of 23 MPL points to its kitty from GIMC.

The overall best speaker citation went to Kyle Zhu from GWU, while SLS Pune nabbed the citation for the best written submission.

GLC Mumbai and SLS Pune were the two other semi-finalists, and have been awarded 4 points each.

MPL Points awarded at GIMC 2017:

Winner: Nalsar Hyderabad (15)

Runners-up: GWU (8)

Best Speaker: GWU (8)

Best Memorial: SLS, Pune (8)

Best Researcher: Nalsar (8)

Semi-Finalists: SLS, Pune (4) and GLC, Mumbai (4)

Organisers: GNLU (2)

Correction in MPL Standings:

We had erroneously previously awarded GLC Mumbai 1 point for organising the MC Chagla Memorial Moot Court Competition 2016. However, since GLC participated in the said moot, points for organising the moot should not have been awarded to GLC, according to the MPL rulebook. Therefore, 1 point has been deducted from its MPL kitty.

League Standings:

With its third victory in the domestic moot pool this season, Nalsar has extended its MPL lead to 81 points, comfortably ahead of NLIU Bhopal by 35 points. Next weekend, as two of India’s most prestigious and oldest moots - KLA (Constitutional Law) and DMH (International Law) take place - the question lingers: will Nalsar strengthen its lead or will others catch up?

Suggestions for MPL moot pool ugprades: Induct RGNUL, upgrade NLU Antitrust?

We have received multiple requests from the Moot Court Committee at RGNUL Patiala to include their flagship moot, currently in its 6th edition into the present MPL VII moot pool. While we are inclined to include RNMCC 2017 into the tier V category, we also invite objections, if any.

Second, the 8th edition of the NLU Antitrust Law Moot Court Competition hosted by NLU Jodhpur is presently in tier V. We are inclined to upgrade India’s most prestigious antitrust law moot to tier IV, for which we also invite objections and feedback, if any.

MPL 7 season standings

For a live and full table with all MPL results recorded so far, please click here.

Date→ 5/2/2017 Tier→ 4 Rank College Total MPL points Itemisation of MPL points GIMC 2017 (T4) 1 Nalsar Hyderabad 81 GIMC 2017 (T4): Winner (15); Best Researcher (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Team (3); Best Speaker (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (3) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Winner (10); Best Memorial (5) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Memorial (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Organizer (2) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best researcher (5) | Winner (15); Best Researcher (8) 2 NLIU Bhopal 46 Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5); Best Researcher (10) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Claimant Memorial (3) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Runners-Up (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Runners-up (8) | Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) | 3 GLC Mumbai 42 GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best speaker (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Win (10); Best Memo (5) | Henry Dunant (T3): Best Speaker (10) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Semi-Finalist (4) 4 NLSIU Bangalore 38 K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Winner (20) | Henry Dunant (T3): Runner-up (10) | 5 RGNUL Patiala 36 Rivzi Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Winner (15); Best Memorial (8) | 6 NUJS Kolkata 35 Jessup India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Speaker (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Best speaker (5) | 7 Symbiosis Law School Pune 30 GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4); Best Memorial (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Semi-Finalist (4); Best Memorial (8) 8 UILS Chandigarh 25 Henry Dunant (T3): Win (20); Joint Best Memorial (5) | 9 CNLU Patna 25 Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Memo (10) | Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) | 10 NLU Jodhpur 23 Stetson India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Semi-Finalists (3) | 11 NLU Orissa 20 Jessup India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | 12 GNLU Gandhinagar 18 Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Best Speaker (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | BR Sawhney (T4): Best Speaker (8) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | 13 Symbiosis Noida 15 Stetson India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Runner-up (5) | 14 George Washington University Law School 15 K K Luthra Moot (T4): Winner (15) | 15 UPES Dehradun 10 GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Win (10), | 16 School of Law, Christ University 10 Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Runners-Up (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Runner-up (5) | 17 MNLU Mumbai 10 Henry Dunant (T3): Best Memorial (10) | 18 ILNU Ahmedabad 9 BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Henry Dunant (T3): Joint Best Memorial (5) | 19 Karnataka State University Law School 8 Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) | 20 RMLNLU Lukcnow 8 GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best written submission (5); Semi-Finalists (3) | 21 NUSRL Ranchi 8 K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Speaker (8) | 22 HNLU Raipur 6 Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Semi-Finalist (3) | 23 SVKM’s NMIMS Mumbai 5 Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Best Speaker (5) | 24 ILS Pune 5 Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | 25 Jamia Milia Islamia Law School 5 Rivzi Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | 26 DES’s Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College 4 K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | 27 NLU Delhi 2 Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Organizer (2) | 28 Sastra School of Law Thanjavur 2 Stetson India Rounds (T3): Organizer (2) | 29 Amity Law School Noida 1 Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Organizer (1) | 30 Rizvi Law College, Mumbai 1 Rivzi Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | 31 SOEL Chennai 1 Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Organizer (1) |