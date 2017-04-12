 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

“The fresher MBBS candidates for PG courses took out a march on Monday evening to express their resentment over the merit list. “My all Rajasthan rank is 123 in NEET from which I can get a descent branch of my choice for PG course. But, as the in-service doctors get incentive marks, my rank has gone above 700,” said Dr Manoj Bheri, an MBBS doctor, who is not an in-service doctor,” reported the Times of India.

Advocate-on-record Jasmeet Singh today moved the Supreme Court on behalf of a group of the aggrieved candidates who have challenged the award of incentives in selection criteria to the students who have worked in rural or difficult areas during undergraduate courses.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) J S Khehar and justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul have listed the matter for tomorrow.

Singh said: “The Petition challenges the award of such incentives on three counts – Firstly, such criteria was not notified by the Government of Rajasthan prior to commencement of the selection procedure, Secondly, the Government of Rajasthan has not notified any such rural or difficult areas, and thirdly, it is not mandatory (and is only discretionary) as per the Medical Council of India Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations to grant such incentives.”

Rajasthan HC advocate Sahir Hussain, who represented the students at Rajasthan High Court said: “The notification by the State of Rajasthan is blatantly illegal. We challenged the same successfully before the Single Judge at the Hon’ble Rajasthan High Court. However, the Division Bench reversed the directions of the Single Judge”.

Great 12 Apr 17, 18:21
This is nothing but advertisement. There are thousands of other petitions across several high courts and at the SC. Does LI even care for such matters?

LI - you disappoint me.
kianganz 12 Apr 17, 18:22
Occasionally, if we get told about them, we like covering them...
SJ91 12 Apr 17, 19:21
What is the threshold of advertisement or not being one.

Matter afftects a particular section of a society. Requires to be reported!!
Guest 12 Apr 17, 19:19
Nice! Fight it well, like it was before the Single Judge
