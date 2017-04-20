An estimated 3 minute read...

Some GNLU students did not like the compulsory mind training session instead of exam classes (screenshot via Mind Training Institute’s website)

Dozens of GNLU Gandhinagar students walked out of a compulsory nearly-five-hour-long “mind training” session by a motivational speaker yesterday, in protest against the usefulness of the content of the session and against the administration substituting classes with it during exam season.

Four students spoken to by us complained that the session should not have been mandatory to attend, particularly as the end semester exams and internal evaluations were upcoming. On top of that, the syllabus had not yet been completed.

Furthermore, the students said that the content of the session was not appropriate for law students and offensive, because it allegedly did not treat mental health issues with the seriousness that they deserved, and they were considering filing a formal complaint.

GNLU had invited Dr Jeetendra Adhia, a motivational speaker who also appears to be the brother of one of the topmost IAS officers in the Modi government, Hasmukh Adhia.

Students’ arm pricked by motivational needle

Jeetendra Adhia conducted the session on mind training for the entire GNLU student body yesterday from 9am to 2pm, with attendance being compulsory, mobile phones being banned and leaving the auditorium other than during two 15-minute breaks being prohibited (see copy of email invite below).

According to several students present, a few hours into the session, Adhia pricked with a needle the arm of a student sitting in the front row of the session. According to students, the prick caused minor bleeding and was intended to demonstrate one of Adhia’s techniques of conquering pain with the power of the mind.

At that point, large parts of the fourth and fifth year batches apparently began walking out of the session.

We contacted Dr Adhia’s Mind Training Institute for comment yesterday, but had only received an automated response acknowledging receipt but no further comment for now.

However, a large number of mostly senior students apparently objected to the session’s content and walked out in protest.

They later reported their protest to GNLU director Bimal Patel but, according to several sources, Patel declined to take any action.

Patel did not respond to our email yesterday seeking his comment.

Other motivational techniques used

Adhia, who had claimed in an interview to have got his start in motivational speaking after probably having cured a woman of blood cancer by speaking to her, has in the past included three practical exercises in his mind training sessions, according to a blog post published by one of his participants in September 2012:

There were three practicals in the workshop. I managed to get images for tow (sic) and a video for one. The practicals were; 1 Walking on broken glass. 2 Eating fire. 3 Inserting a needle in the body with the body feeling no pain. How many did I do? I could gather courage to do two; the first and the second. I didn’t do the third.

The blog includes a number of pictures and more descriptions of the session that appears similar to the one held at GNLU.

General mismanagement

According to the email invite sent to students by GNLU faculty (emphasis added, sic as applicable):