Y Sriniwas Arun fills up empty Link Legal Hyderabad partner chair after a while

Link Legal India Law Services (LLILS) now has a partner heading the Hyderabad office locally, having added company secretary (CS) Y Sriniwas Arun five years after its former Hyderabad partner V Akshay Babu left the firm.

Arun, who is a qualified CS with 13 years of experience according to the firm’s release, is an Osmania University 2013 law graduate and was with GKC Projects as CS since February 2008. He is experienced in corporate law, projects and infrastructure, banking and disputes, added the release.

Babu, who had joined the firm in June 2010 from the GVK Group, left to go in house again in May 2012.

LLILS CEO Jayanarayanan NR said that the Hyderabad office has a team of around nine lawyers who were being headed by Bangalore partner Venkat Satyanarayana before Arun joined, but seeing the growth in business in Hyderabad combined with the firm’s intention to bring focus to Hyderabad which serves as a large market for it, it decided to add a resident partner.

LLILS managing partner Atul Sharma commented in the release: “We have known Arun for a long time. He is an excellent addition to our Firm. Arun will help the Firm further strengthen its support to Hyderabad based Clients, specifically in the Corporate Commercial, Projects, Banking & Infrastructure and Litigation space”.

The firm merged with DH Law in December 2016 and now has 37 partners.