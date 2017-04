Karanjawala & Co has promoted consumer and debt recover tribunal (DRT) lawyer Seema Sundd as its ninth partner in the firm.

Managing partner Raian Karanjawala commented: “She’s been with us for 17 years and is handling all consumer and DRT matters.”

We understand, according to sources with knowledge of the firm, that it and Sundd are handling upwards of a thousand consumer cases and over 100 DRT matters.