Juris Prime managing partner VVSN RajuJuris Prime managing partner VVSN Raju

Juris Prime, which had demerged from Kochhar & Co in Hyderabad last year after four years, merged with the litigation practice of Raja Shekar that operated as Salvaji Legal.

Shekar joins Juris as a litigation partner. The firm also added Novartis Healthcare senior lawyer ABN Raj as a corporate partner, and revamped its logo, it said in a press release.

Shekar, who merged his five-lawyer strong practice with Juris, has over fifteen years of experience and was standing counsel for the government of India at the Andhra Pradesh high court, according to the release.

Raj had joined Novartis in October 2015 after stints at Mylan, Cognizant, Anthelio Healthcare, CrownBridge Legal, the LPO Quislex and law firm Indian and International Law Services.

Juris Prime has now grown to 18 lawyers including the two new partners, the firm said.

