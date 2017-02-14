 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

J Sagar Associates (JSA) Delhi projects equity partners Sumanto Basu and Pallavi Bedi will be leaving the firm by 31 March 2017.

A statement from the co-managing partners Shivpriya Nanda and Dina Wadia, and senior partner Berjis Desai noted: >Sumanto and Pallavi have each been valued members of the firm since 2007 and 2011 respectively and we wish them every success in the future.< Basu declined to comment when contacted yesterday.

Both work together in the same practice, and it is understood that their next move - whether they will go independent or join another firm - is not yet finalised.

Delhi projects partner Amit Kapur was elected to succeed Berjis Desai as senior partner on 1 April.

To be updated.

