 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Rishi Gautam comes back homeRishi Gautam comes back home

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) is understood to be hiring AZB & Partners corporate partner Rishi Gautam, who had joined the firm in 2014 from Clifford Chance and a short stint at Amazon, as first reported by Bar & Bench.

Although nothing has been signed yet between Gautam and CAM, it is understood that he will probably be joining in the coming months, subject to the length of his notice period.

CAM managing partner Cyril Shroff and AZB Mumbai managing partner Zia Mody were not available for comment at the time of publication.

Update: Mody has confirmed Gautam’s departure.

The 2001 NLSIU Bangalore graduate had begun has career at Amarchand Mangaldas, as it then was, moving to Freehills in Sydney in 2006.

In 2008 he had joined Clifford Chance in London until 2012, and joined an Amazon subsidiary for two years before moving to AZB.

We have also reached out to Gautam for comment.

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

latest jobs

experts & views

Mere Allegation of Fraud – No longer an Obstruction to Arbitration Proceedings
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
2nd NLIU JUSTICE R.K. TANKHA MEMORIAL INTERNATIONAL MOOT COURT COMPETITION 2017
Milindghosh
FIPB – The Sunset Year
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
The Supreme Court hears Sabu Mathew George v. Union of India – Update
CCG NLU Delhi
National Company Law Tribunal: In the Scheme of Things
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
When patriotism turns pretentious, I wonder who benefits.
anusha-singh
Dirty Picture Project: Dangal- A truly dhakkad biopic
CCG NLU Delhi
[Press Release]: ‘Internetshutdowns.in’ launched by SFLC.in as a one stop destination for resources on Internet shutdowns in India
sflc
Click to show 5 comments
at your own risk
(alt+shift+c)
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refresh Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments. Sort chronologically
1
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 Make CAM great again! 21 Feb 17, 17:23
Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me
Reply Report to LI
2
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 458 21 Feb 17, 17:43
so this article is based merely on speculation !
Reply Report to LI
3
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 Malibu Madness 21 Feb 17, 17:45
Great news!! Great talent added to a great firm! Cyril must be relieved.
Reply Report to LI
4
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 wellwisher 21 Feb 17, 17:46
Great stuff Rishi!! Happy for u...
Reply Report to LI
5
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 NDA for Law 21 Feb 17, 18:03
Ghar Wapasi begins here..More to follow..wait and watch
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.