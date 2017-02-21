Rishi Gautam comes back home

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) is understood to be hiring AZB & Partners corporate partner Rishi Gautam, who had joined the firm in 2014 from Clifford Chance and a short stint at Amazon, as first reported by Bar & Bench.

Although nothing has been signed yet between Gautam and CAM, it is understood that he will probably be joining in the coming months, subject to the length of his notice period.

CAM managing partner Cyril Shroff and AZB Mumbai managing partner Zia Mody were not available for comment at the time of publication.

Update: Mody has confirmed Gautam’s departure.

The 2001 NLSIU Bangalore graduate had begun has career at Amarchand Mangaldas, as it then was, moving to Freehills in Sydney in 2006.

In 2008 he had joined Clifford Chance in London until 2012, and joined an Amazon subsidiary for two years before moving to AZB.

We have also reached out to Gautam for comment.