Apparently, according to the Hindustan Times, Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra thinks that the potential but still very tentative plan of the government to allow foreign law firms to open up in special economic zones (SEZs) is an attempt by the government to undermine the BCI.

That view is quite similar to that of the Society of Indian Law Firms (Silf), which has already objected to the tiny SEZ rule tweak, that may or may not by itself be enough to allow foreign firms to set up shop in SEZs.

