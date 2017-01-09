An estimated 7 minute read...

Do you know any transactional lawyers looking for a job in Surat?

Chir Amrit Legal LLP seeks 2-3 year PQE transactional associates/senior associates in Surat.

Chir Amrit is headquartered at Jaipur (India) with fully functional branch offices at Mumbai and Delhi – NCR. Apart from this, the firm has network partners in Ahmedabad, Jodhpur and other parts of India as well.

Chir Amrit was established in 2002. Our unique working culture – how we work – is open, collaborative and strongly client-focused. Our structure encourages a collegiate approach, enabling us to assemble the most appropriate team to fit each client’s particular requirements. We have the flexibility to adapt how we work, bringing to bear the right mix of skills, experience and commercial insight, providing a partner-led service where appropriate.

We provide the highest standards of legal and business advice to clients at national and international levels. We offer all the major practice area disciplines and work with clients of every size and type, from global organisations, government and non-profit businesses, to smaller entrepreneurs and private individuals.

We strive to maintain client relationship and have stayed with success in client satisfaction. We enhance the already considerable ability of all our lawyers by providing a real breadth of advice, recognizing the broader requirements of our clients and taking into account their strategic, commercial and other needs.

More information at http://www.chiramritlaw.com/

Designation:

Associate/ Senior Associate

Job location:

Surat, Gujarat

Candidates’ required experience :

2-3 years post-qualification experience (PQE)

Practice area specialisation required:

Non-Litigation/ Corporate Practice

Approximate remuneration per annum:

Up to Rs 9,60,000/-

Job description:

Assisting the partner in work related to structuring of transactions of varied nature and drafting of agreements of all kinds including but not limited to real estate, e-commerce, foreign and domestic investments, intellectual property rights, franchisee agreements, supplier agreements, employment agreement etc. and work relating to preparation of advisory and in research relating to Company Law, Stamp Laws, Registration Laws, Securities Laws, laws relating to Trusts and Wills, Societies Law, Transfer of Property act, Contract Act, laws relating to Intellectual Property Rights, Foreign Exchange Management Act, Competition Act, Banking Laws, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Real Estate Regulation Act and other commercial laws.

Candidate requirements:

A Law Graduate from any premier Law Institute

