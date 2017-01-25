She has been at PayU specialising in fintech and online payments regulation for nearly four years

JSA-alum Kapur to join Google India from

PayU Payments India vice president legal, regulatory and compliance, Sheetal Sawhney Kapur, has joined Google India’s legal team.

Kapur could not be reached for comment, but it is understood that she has joined Google India’s legal team yesterday as legal counsel to assist with certain initiatives in India.

We have reached out to Google for comment.

Kapur had joined Naspers-backed payment platform PayU in 2013, when the company was still in its infancy in India, having only started operations here in 2011.

She was the first legal hire at PayU, having first joined as manager legal, risen to associate director and head of legal and regulatory, to director legal, regulatory and compliance to head the department in 2015, and to vice president in the same role in April 2016, according to her Linked-in profile.

She had joined PayU from J Sagar Associates (JSA), where she had worked in Gurgaon between 2011 and 2013 as an associate, after having spent nearly two years at Canadian international firm Fasken Martineau DuMoulin in Toronto.

She holds a 2008 LLB from ILS Pune, and a 2010-LLM from the University of Melbourne.

The legal team at PayU currently consists of around 9 lawyers.

It is understood that PayU is looking for a replacement for Kapur.