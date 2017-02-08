 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Mukund RS joins IBS software as GCMukund RS joins IBS software as GC

Mukund RS , the associate general counsel of Harman International Industries subsidiary Symphony Teleca, which operates in the telecoms software space, has joined IBS Software Services as its VP & head of legal and company affairs in Bangalore, as first reported by VCCircle and reflected in his Linkedin profile.

IBS was founded in 1997 and provides IT solutions to travel, transportation and logistics companies, including airlines such as Lufthansa, airports, oil and gas companies and tour operators.

It saw a Blackstone investment of $170m for a minority stake in 2015, which it bought from exiting General Atlantic that had invested in 2007. IBS employed around 3,000 people in 2015.

After graduating from NLSIU Bangalore in 1998, Mukund had begun his career at Reliance as legal counsel, followed by in-house roles at a number of companies: Deccanet Designs, Heartland Information & Consultancy (which became) Flextronics Design, Xchanging.

From 2006 to 2012 he was general counsel at Hinduja Global Solutions, then joined the Tattva Group of companies as group GC and in 2013 joined Symphony.

We have reached out to Mukund for comment.

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

latest jobs

experts & views

Dirty Picture Project: Dangal- A truly dhakkad biopic
CCG NLU Delhi
[Press Release]: ‘Internetshutdowns.in’ launched by SFLC.in as a one stop destination for resources on Internet shutdowns in India
sflc
Cybersecurity in the Financial Sector: An Overview
CCG NLU Delhi
Demonetisation of old notes: The proposed law explained
PRS Legislative Research
Letter to MeitY raising concern about frequent Internet shutdowns in India
sflc
President’s Address 2014 to 2017: Plan vs. Performance
PRS Legislative Research
Defense for Builders - In case of Delay in Delivery of Possession
Alba Law Offices
Roundup of Sabu Mathew George vs. Union of India: Intermediary liability and the ‘doctrine of auto-block’
CCG NLU Delhi
Click to show 1 comment
at your own risk
(alt+shift+c)
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refresh Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments. Sort chronologically
1
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 Guest 09 Feb 17, 13:35
go chucklee
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.