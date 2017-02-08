Mukund RS joins IBS software as GC

Mukund RS , the associate general counsel of Harman International Industries subsidiary Symphony Teleca, which operates in the telecoms software space, has joined IBS Software Services as its VP & head of legal and company affairs in Bangalore, as first reported by VCCircle and reflected in his Linkedin profile.

IBS was founded in 1997 and provides IT solutions to travel, transportation and logistics companies, including airlines such as Lufthansa, airports, oil and gas companies and tour operators.

It saw a Blackstone investment of $170m for a minority stake in 2015, which it bought from exiting General Atlantic that had invested in 2007. IBS employed around 3,000 people in 2015.

After graduating from NLSIU Bangalore in 1998, Mukund had begun his career at Reliance as legal counsel, followed by in-house roles at a number of companies: Deccanet Designs, Heartland Information & Consultancy (which became) Flextronics Design, Xchanging.

From 2006 to 2012 he was general counsel at Hinduja Global Solutions, then joined the Tattva Group of companies as group GC and in 2013 joined Symphony.

We have reached out to Mukund for comment.