“Domestic air-conditioning major Voltas today said it has formed an equal joint venture with Turkish company Ardutch BV to introduce the Beko brand of home appliances in the Indian market. The joint venture will have an equity capital of USD 100 million and will set up a manufacturing plant in the country, it said in a statement,” reported DNA.

Talwar Thakore & Associates (TTA) partner Feroz Dubash , managing associate Nekzad Dhunjibhoy and associate Gayatri Chadha acted for Voltas.