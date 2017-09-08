Sanjit Nagarkatti is new Johnson & Johnson legal director in healthcare and cosmetics division

Former Syngenta India lead counsel for South Asia Sanjit Nagarkatti has joined Johnson & Johnson as legal director last month.

Nagarkatti has now joined the healthcare and cosmetics division of the company.

At Johnson, Nagarkatti is at the same level in the corporate hierarchy as legal director and senior legal counsel Tapan Pati, who is legal director and senior legal counsel in the pharmaceuticals division, and Ameya Joshi, who is legal director and senior legal counsel in the medical devices division.

A Bangalore University 1991 alumnus, Nagarkatti has previously held in-house legal positions at United Breweries, Vodafone Essar and Dow Chemical International before joining Syngenta in February 2013. His longest stint was as senior legal counsel with Vodafone.

His previous role was at Syngenta, which is a 17-year-old global Swiss Agribusiness that produces agrochemicals and seeds and conducts genomic research.

Johnson & Johnson is a 30-year-old American multinational company with around one-fifth of the market share in India currently.