How RMLNLU female students were sexually harassed by staff

A senior official at RMLNLU Lucknow has been accused of sexually harassing female students, in a letter sent by students of the law school to RMLNLU chancellor and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, which was first reported by the Times of India:

He has pictures of a few female students that he shot without their consent, saved in his phone, to be used as an instrument for blackmail, for them to do his bidding.

when female students have interacted with him for the purpose of obtaining information regarding [...], he has been found to utter grossly indecent and inappropriate remarks, targeting the character of those female students.

5. There have been shockingly numerous and shameful incidents of girl students, reporting non-verbal and verbal conduct of sexual nature at the hands of the [...]. He has been reported to be consistently staring at women’s breasts and repeatedly gazing at them, as they walk past him or are unfortunate enough to engage in a conversation with him in his chambers or anywhere else on campus premises.

The letter, dated 4 September 2017 and purportedly signed by all the students of the law school, demands the official’s resignation.

RMLNLU vice chancellor Prof Gurdip Singh did not respond to calls and messages for comment. We have emailed him a request for comment.

According to sources among the students at RMLNLU, students are also protesting the administration's apathy towards the state of its infrastructure including problems such as the misapplication and misuse of funds, the lacking quality of faculty, arbitrary budget allocation to student-run committees, and lacking financial cooperation of RMLNLU's administration towards its placement activities.

RMLNLU had claimed it was trying to increase financial transparency, after differences with students over its annual sports budget led to wider student protests in February 2017;;.

Students had alleged that the administration was “obtuse” and adopted “systematic heel-dragging and opaque procedure” that led to “devaluation of curricular and welfare events”.

As we had first reported last month, NUJS Kolkata students had also recently complained in a letter of harassment by university staff, who allegedly used the recently-installed CCTV cameras to harass female students.

[documentcloud https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3986317-Sexual-Harassment-Complaint.html Read letter to Uttar Pradesh CM