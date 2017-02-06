Sunil Seth, the co-founder and senior partner of Seth Dua & Associates, passed away yesterday (5 February) after a motorcycle accident.

He had been riding on his motorcycle with a group of others early on Sunday morning, when he met with an accident between Manesar and Gurgaon, succumbing to his injuries before he could make it to hospital.

The firm he had started with managing partner Atul Dua has offices in Delhi, Noida, Bangalore and Mumbai now numbers around 40 lawyers.

Seth specialised primarily in cross-border transactions, projects and finance work.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.

According to Seth’s profile on Seth Dua’s website: