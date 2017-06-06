 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Kirtee Kapoor, the head of Davis Polk’s India group and one of the first of a new generation of Indian-trained lawyers to make partner at top international firms, has passed away after having been hit by a train earlier this morning in California.

Kapoor had become a partner at the top tier US firm Davis Polk in 2007, having joined the firm in 1999, making him one of the first in a long line of Indian-educated lawyers to make partnership at US and international firms.

He was a corporate partner in the firm’s Menlo Park and New York offices, and had previously also spent time in the firm’s Frankfurt and Hong Kong offices, advising start-up founders, corporates and funds.

According to an internal firm email:

It is with great sadness that we inform you that our partner Kirtee Kapoor was fatally struck by a train today. Kirtee was with Davis Polk for 18 years, practicing in our New York, Hong Kong and Northern California offices.

He will be remembered as a great partner of the firm, a steadfast friend to so many and a wonderful man for all. We will miss keenly his optimism, warmth, honesty and wisdom.

Our deepest sympathies go to Kirtee’s wife, Sushma, and his daughter, Leela.

Kapoor was a 1997 Delhi University LLB graduate and valedictorian, completed a 1998 BCL at Oxford University in 1998 and a 1999 LLM at New York University’s (NYU) School of Law.

“He was the first of the lot of us Indians in foreign firms to be elected to a global law firm,” said one Indian partner at a foreign law firm said, adding: "Kirtee was an extremely well-liked person and well-respected lawyer - a thorough gentleman.

“He will be missed by many.”

We have reached out to Davis Polk for comment.

