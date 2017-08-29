Don't worry, be ‘appy: NUJS SJA launches mobile app to keep students connected

NUJS Kolkata's Student Juridical Association (SJA) launched its own app to connect the law school's student body and give it easier access to the administration, on Friday.

SJA press secretary and second-year student Aditya Kumar developed the mobile application - NUJS SJA, which has around 450 registered users since going live seven days ago. Third-year student Arindam Nayak, SJA president Arjun Aggarwal and SJA vice president Samarth Sharma assisted Kumar on the design.

Kumar commented: “Our primary aim was to connect all members of NUJS directly to the administration and to connect the student body to thereby simplify lives through this app. Even if any new ideas [for features on the app] come to our mind we keep on adding them. It is a continuous process.”

The free-of-cost app, which NUJS touts as “the first ever app for a student body” is available for download on Android, iOS, Windows and Blackberry mobile platforms through the Google Play Store and currently features a campus social networking site, campus news and videos, NUJS history, events, alumni network, mess menu updates, a maintenance form, suggestions form, updates on new credit courses, library services, NUJS' visitors comments and testimonials, and information on the SJA team.

Kumar, who has no previous experience of app development, said he had proposed this idea to the SJA in its meeting especially keeping in view that the conventional way of approaching the administration on complaints and grievances were cumbersome.

For instance, he said the maintenance form on the app allows aggrieved students to lodge complaints about lack of maintenance in their hostels at the click of a button instead of having to approach the hostel office, file a complaint and then wait for redressal.

“NUJS is a totally student run university. We have exploited this opportunity as much as we can, the [SJA] president and vice president have shown their full support for us to think out of the box and implement new ideas as soon as possible. I as press secretary am free to take all steps [in this direction],” he added.