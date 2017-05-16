NUJS classrooms, common areas under live surveillance: But why? Or is it why not?

NUJS Kolkata has installed CCTV cameras throughout its campus, though the the law school’s vice chancellor (VC) and registrar could not confirm the exact number or cost of the measure.

NUJS’ acting registrar Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan told us yesterday that two CCTV cameras in every classroom, and at least one camera in every common area on the NUJS campus had been installed since February 2017 “for security purpose and examination purpose”.

He said that the project had been undertaken by the Public Works Department, and he was not aware if the administration wouuld use the cameras only during exams or at all other times too, but he commented: “I believe that the vice chancellor has the right to access all the classrooms physically and he has the right to access all the classrooms exclusively.”

When asked, he said that he was not aware of the total number of cameras or the cost associated with their procurement and installation.

NUJS is understood to have around 15 class rooms, including LLM class rooms and the moot court hall, some of which have been outfitted with fancy new podiums.

He said that the footage from the cameras would be exclusively available only to the VC, who would only be able to view it in his “ante chamber”, which is an area even more private from where the VC sits during office most of the time.

NUJS VC Prof Ishwara Bhat said that CNLU Patna and other universities have also had CCTV cameras installed.

Bhat commented: “The reason is this: It helps to check regularity, student faculty interaction, classes, all those things.”

