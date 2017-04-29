NLU Jodhpur Day Zero jobs see strong 50% success rate

NLU Jodhpur’s early 2018 recruitments, as of 27 April 2017, have resulted in guaranteed jobs for 26 students from a variety of law firms, led by Luthra & Luthra with 9 accepted job offers, followed by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas with 6, and Khaitan & Co and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas with 3 accepted jobs each.

The 2018 batch of 103 students - of whom 54 had taken part in the official campus recruitment activities - received a total of 41 job offers, of which 26 were accepted. Including two foreign law firm vacation schemes and four “assessment internships” with Majmudar & Partners, this rises to 32 jobs, according to the recruitment committee.

Day Zero was held on 6 April 2017, with five law firms participating (Cyril Amarchand, Luthra, Majmudar & Partners, Shardul Amarachand, and Trilegal).

ICICI also made one job offer after Day Zero, while Nishith Desai Associates awarded a pre-placement offer (PPO) after internship.

In addition, Herbert Smith Freehills and Linklaters also offered one vacation scheme each.

In its statement, the recruitment and internship co-ordination committee, added:

The successful start of the recruitment process has to be attributed to the University’s Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. Poonam Saxena and Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh, Director of the Recruitment and Internship Co-ordination Committee. Additionally, we also thank the firms that participated in our Day Zero for their continued co-operation and support. We look forward to continuing to host some of the best recruiters for the Class of 2018 and our subsequent classes.

Total accepted offers Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas 6 Khaitan & Co 3 Luthra & Luthra 9 Majmudar & Partners 1 (+4 assessment internships) Nishith Desai Associates 1 Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas 3 Trilegal 2 ICICI 1 Total 26