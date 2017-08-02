NLS '96 Diwakar Agarwal leaves DLA Piper for Stephenson Harwood partnership

Former DLA Piper Dubai legal director and NLSIU Bangalore 1996 alumnus Diwakar Agarwal has joined Stephenson Harwood as a partner in Dubai.

Agarwal has worked at Arthur Andersen, Little & Co, Lovells, Chryscapital, Antfactory, DSK Legal, Trowers & Hamlins in Muscat and joined DLA Piper's middle-eastern practice in 2011 after three years at Reed Smith.

He has "extensive experience advising international and regional clients on a broad range of corporate and M&A matters. He has advised on transactions across the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, and the wider Middle East and North Africa region, with a focus on the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. He will also play an important role in the continued development of the firm's India practice, alongside lawyers in Dubai, London and Singapore", according to Stephenson's press release.

Stephenson Harwood Dubai managing partner Rovine Chandrasekera commented in the release: "When we launched our office here five years ago, we recognised the importance of having a strong corporate practice. Diwakar's experience not only complements our existing expertise, it enables us to take the next step in the development of our corporate practice in the region."

The firm launched its Dubai office in 2012.