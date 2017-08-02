 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

NLS '96 Diwakar Agarwal leaves DLA Piper for Stephenson Harwood partnershipNLS '96 Diwakar Agarwal leaves DLA Piper for Stephenson Harwood partnership

Former DLA Piper Dubai legal director and NLSIU Bangalore 1996 alumnus Diwakar Agarwal has joined Stephenson Harwood as a partner in Dubai.

Agarwal has worked at Arthur Andersen, Little & Co, Lovells, Chryscapital, Antfactory, DSK Legal, Trowers & Hamlins in Muscat and joined DLA Piper's middle-eastern practice in 2011 after three years at Reed Smith.

He has "extensive experience advising international and regional clients on a broad range of corporate and M&A matters. He has advised on transactions across the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, and the wider Middle East and North Africa region, with a focus on the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. He will also play an important role in the continued development of the firm's India practice, alongside lawyers in Dubai, London and Singapore", according to Stephenson's press release.

Stephenson Harwood Dubai managing partner Rovine Chandrasekera commented in the release: "When we launched our office here five years ago, we recognised the importance of having a strong corporate practice. Diwakar's experience not only complements our existing expertise, it enables us to take the next step in the development of our corporate practice in the region."

The firm launched its Dubai office in 2012.

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in
Click to show 4 comments
at your own risk
(alt+shift+c)
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refresh Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments. Sort chronologically
1
Like +5 Object -0 Bihari 02 Aug 17, 18:31  interesting
Arthur Andersen, Little & Co, Lovells, Chryscapital, Antfactory, DSK Legal, Trowers & Hamlins in Muscat and joined DLA Piper's middle-eastern practice in 2011 after three years at Reed Smith....Bhai Karna Kya Chahte Ho????
Reply Report to LI
1.1
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 diwakar Ji 03 Aug 17, 10:56
Sab Kuch!
Reply Report to LI
2
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Confused Zeus Says . . 02 Aug 17, 20:45
Diwaker is a great guy. Not taking anything away from him, apart from his Indian roots and education, what's "Indian" about this story?
Reply Report to LI
2.1
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 Umm 03 Aug 17, 13:35
Consider "He will also play an important role in the continued development of the firm's India practice,"....
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.