Khaitan & Co Bangalore partner Ganesh Prasad with associate partner Vinay Joy, principal associate Arun Scaria and senior associate Sanjay Khan represented Indian Singapore-headquartered e-commerce Flipkart on the $2.5bn investment.

AZB & Partners Delhi managing partner Ajay Bahl, partner Vinati Kastia and senior associate Bharat Apte represented SoftBank on Indian laws.

Gunderson Dettmer New York partner Steven Baglio was international counsel for Flipkart.

Update 03:23: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai-based competition law partner Bharat Budholia has been instructed by Flipkart on upcoming competition law aspects arising out of the transaction, according to the firm.

Mint reported today:

India’s largest Internet firm Flipkart Ltd has raised at least $2.5 billion from SoftBank Vision Fund, scaling up its firepower in the fight with arch rival Amazon India for dominance over India’s e-commerce market.

The latest round of funding takes Flipkart’s cash reserves to more than $4 billion. Flipkart didn’t disclose the amount, but said that the SoftBank investment comprises a mix of primary (investment in the company) and secondary capital (purchase of shares from existing shareholders).

SoftBank invested at least $2.5 billion in Flipkart, three people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. Mint and other publications had reported for months that SoftBank would invest more than $1.5 billion in Flipkart by putting in fresh capital and buying shares from Tiger Global Management, Flipkart’s largest shareholder.

Update 03:23: Mint had also reported the following advisors:

Goldman Sachs served as financial adviser and Khaitan and Co. and Gunderson Dettmer Llp served as legal advisers to Flipkart in the SoftBank deal. Citi served as financial adviser and AZB and Partners served as legal adviser to the SoftBank Vision Fund.

1
Guest 10 Aug 17, 17:49
Its surprising how KCO Bangalore keeps getting these deals despite the well known hostile work environment.
Reply Report to LI
1.1
Guest2 10 Aug 17, 17:57
Work enviroment has nothing to do with it. Sacrifice enough juniors at the altar of the [...], and you can have all the credit you want!
Reply Report to LI
1.2
Show?
Ali baba 10 Aug 17, 22:35
Where you part of the battalion shown the door recently?
Reply Report to LI
1.2.1
Haha 10 Aug 17, 23:05
Everyone in the market knows what happened. Some of your juniors may be idiots, but we aren't.
Reply Report to LI
1.2.1.1
Show?
What happened? 11 Aug 17, 19:25
We don't know.
Reply Report to LI
1.2.2
Spellcheck 10 Aug 17, 23:36
Were*

Where is your proofreading person?

Note above correct usage of the word "where".
Reply Report to LI
2
Happytosee 10 Aug 17, 18:03
Happy for Vinay and Arun! between them , they have worked on Myntra, Jabong, Freecharge and now this. What fantastic lawyers.
Reply Report to LI
3
Happytosee 10 Aug 17, 18:06
Happy to see Arun and Vinay handling this deal. What fantastic lawyers!

Between them, they have done Freecharge, Myntra and Jabong buy outs, and now this.

Congrats, guys. What great lawyers (and most importantly, what great guys!)
Reply Report to LI
4
Who? 10 Aug 17, 18:39
Considering the size of the deal, you would have thought that Khaitan would have sent a slightly more experienced partner to work opposite such heavyweights as Ajay?

Why is such a junior person doing these deals?
Reply Report to LI
4.1
Careful 10 Aug 17, 19:22
You might hurt some fragile egos.
Reply Report to LI
4.2
Show?
You! 11 Aug 17, 16:40
Or maybe the persons who did the deal were just that good. Are you the kind of person who believes experience is everything?
Reply Report to LI
4.2.1
Show?
Yes 11 Aug 17, 22:34
Yes
Reply Report to LI
5
Scoop 10 Aug 17, 18:40
When you say scoop, you mean the firm's PR department texted Kian, right?
Reply Report to LI
5.1
Show?
kianganz 10 Aug 17, 18:44
No, not quite - we had been following this story for quite a while actually :)
Reply Report to LI
5.1.1
Show?
E.A. Blair 10 Aug 17, 18:47
Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed: everything else is public relations. - Orwell

Can we get some actual reporting on this site? All I see are hagiographies.
Reply Report to LI
5.1.1.1
Show?
kianganz 10 Aug 17, 19:07
Not sure I'd call this story from earlier today a hagiography: http://www.legallyindia.com/home/shardul-amarchand-travels-to-below-the-rs-15-16-lakh-base-pay-hike-it-anounced-2-years-ago-00011130-8709
Reply Report to LI
5.1.1.1...
Show?
Fair 10 Aug 17, 19:21
Fair point. But can we have some more?
Reply Report to LI
6
Vantage Point 11 Aug 17, 08:04
They are not using KCO for the competition piece? That's interesting.
Reply Report to LI
7
MissingThePoint 11 Aug 17, 09:50
A CAM Competition Partner was instructed by Flipkart ? When KCO has its own Competition Team ?? Thats the sort of question Kian should allow to be published.
Reply Report to LI
7.1
Show?
Kco rocks 11 Aug 17, 20:50
Kco competition team is leagues ahead of cam competition. Which is now such an average team with no star partner.
Reply Report to LI
8
Show?
Blah 14 Aug 17, 10:30
Sadly, all people do is waste time reading into such matters - it is quite possible for practice of one firm to represent a client and another practice of another firm to represent the same client (and possibly, in the matter). As you are all well aware, law is an industry driven by client comfort - so who cares!
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.