Luthra & Luthra made 11 new partners having promoted six partner designates and five managing associates, and elevated partner Bikash Jhawar to the firm's executive committee, according to Bar & Bench.

Partner designate to Partner

Shikhar Kacker (Symbiosis Law School – 2007)

Wasim Beg (ILS, Pune)

Mumtaz Bhalla (IP University – 2008)

Kanika Chaudhary (Amity Law School – 2008)

Altaf Fatima (NALSAR)

Shiv Sapra (ILS, Pune – 2006)

Managing Associate to Partner

Manshoor Nazki (NALSAR)

Neha Sinha (Symbiosis Law School – 2008)

Priyanka Singh (NLSIU – 2008)

Ravi Kumar Dubey (NLIU)

Rohan Shah (NALSAR – 2007)

Luthra's executive committee, after the elevation of Jhawar, has seven members – Jhawar, Rajiv Luthra, Mohit Saraf, Sameen Vyas, Sameer Dudhoria, Sundeep Dudeja and Manan Lahoty.

The firm has also promoted five managing associates to partner designate, 14 senior associates to managing associate and 17 associates to senior associate.

Partner Designate

Gunjan Mishra,Sumit Mangal, Anant Garg, Faisal Sherwani, Rajan Raj