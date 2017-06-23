An estimated 7 minute read...

SDS Advocates seeks corporate litigation lawyers in Mumbai

SDS Advocates is a full service Indian firm based in Mumbai, providing legal services and strategic solutions. The firm is dedicated in inculcating ethics that best suits clients need and works towards satisfaction of clients.

Designation:

Associate

Job location:

Mumbai

Candidates’ required experience:

3 - 4 years post-qualification experience (PQE)

Practice area specialisation required:

Corporate & Commercial Litigation, Power & Energy laws, Arbitration laws

Approximate remuneration per annum:

Rs. 5,40,000.00 p.a.

Job description:

Candidates should have exposure to good drafting skills, negotiations and a-bility to draft Suit, Plaint, Commercial Matters, Writ Petitions and everything under the commercial litigation

Candidate's requirements:

The minimum requirement is 3 years with exposure to litigation.

The candidate should possess good knowledge of law and minimum 60% marks.

