Angel Investors, The Chennai Angels and Lets Venture have made an investment of Rs. 3 crores in Pre Series A Funding in Netree E-services Pvt. Ltd, engaged in creating a retailer oriented networking platform, as reported by Business Standard.
Netree creates retailer networking platform that enables them to manage functions such as inventory management, multi store management, point of sale, market place integration, allowing them to engage with customers and suppliers seamlessly.