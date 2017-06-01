Angel Investors, The Chennai Angels and Lets Venture have made an investment of Rs. 3 crores in Pre Series A Funding in Netree E-services Pvt. Ltd, engaged in creating a retailer oriented networking platform, as reported by Business Standard.

Kochhar & Co Chennai-based partner Mohammed Shadaan Saipillai and senior associate Dheeraj Mani acted as legal advisers for the investors.

Sahai & Co Delhi-based partner Savyasachi K Sahai acted as legal adviser for the company and the founders.

Netree creates retailer networking platform that enables them to manage functions such as inventory management, multi store management, point of sale, market place integration, allowing them to engage with customers and suppliers seamlessly.