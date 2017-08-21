"State-owned reinsurance company General Insurance Corp. of India (GIC) filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will see a total stake dilution of 14.22%, according to the DRHP available on the website of one of the investment banks managing the share sale," reported Mint.

Khaitan & Co partner Abhimanyu Bhattacharya , associate partner Madhur Kohli , principal associate Soumya Mohapatra and associates Barkha Doshi and Pranav Agarwal with senior associate Rohan Singh acted for the book running lead managers Citi Global Markets India, Axis Capital, Deutsche Equities India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company.

Herbert Smith Freehills Singapore partner Siddhartha Sivaramakrishnan also acted for the lead managers.