Litigation specialists Karanjawala & Co has promoted 10 senior associate to principal associate level, raising the total principal associate ranks at the firm to 11.

The position of principal associate had been started at Karanjawala in 2012. Out of the six principal associates promoted back then, three have since been promoted to partner level and two have left the firm.

There are 98 total fee-earners at Karanjawala, including nine partners.

The new principal associates are:

Abishek Roy,

Deepti Sareen,

Vishal Gehrana,

Vir Inder Pal Singh Sandhu,

Rajat Soni,

Manmeet Kaur,

Nakul Sachdeva,

Kartik Bhatnagar,

Arjun Mahajan, and

Varun Kumar.

In April, Karanjawala had promoted Seema Sundd to partnership, who specialises in consumer and Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) work.

On 1 June, the firm opened a new office on 4 Factory Road, near Safdarjung Hospital, which Sundd is now heading up with 12 lawyers based there. The office is Karanjawala’s third office.

The firm’s founding partner Raian Karanjawala commented in a press release: “Most of the promoted senior associates are our home-grown resources working with the firm for 10 years now.”