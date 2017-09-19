"The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the bar association of the Gurgaon district courts for passing a resolution calling upon lawyers to not defend the accused in the murder of a sevenyear-old student at Ryan International School. A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, warned local lawyers against preventing the advocates of the accused from appearing in court and defending them," reported the Economic Times.

Karanjawala & Co partner Sandeep Kapur, senior associates Vivek Suri and Karan Seth and associates Niharika Karanjawala and Apoorva Pandey briefed senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Francis Thomas - the northern zone head of the Ryan International Schools, who is accused of the murder of a seven year old student of the school in Gurugram.

Advocates Sushil K Tekriwal, Mamta Tekriwal and VR Anumolu acted for the state.

Advocates Ravindr Kumar Yadav and Arti Anupriya acted for the District Bar Association Gurgaon. It was a writ for the transfer of the case from the magistrate's court in Sohna to the sessions court in Saket seeing as the district bar associations - theLawyers Bar Association of Sohna and Lawyers Bar Association of Gurugram - had passed a resolution on 9 September 2017 restraining all lawyers in those courts from appearing in the case.

Yadav. acting for the Gurugram association submitted to the Supreme Court that the Gurugram association had now withdrawn that resolution.

The judges wrote in their order: