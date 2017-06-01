Chandra (l) and Sharma (r) join K Law partnership rungs

K Law has hired HSA Advocates associate partner Nilesh Chandra as a partner in its Delhi banking and project finance practice.

Chandra - a CLC Delhi University 2007 graduate - had been promoted to HSA’s associate partnership in 2014, after having joined there in 2012 from MV Kini & Co.

HSA declined to comment when contacted.

K Law has also re-hired Arjun Sharma, who was previously an associate in K Law’s Bangalore office, as an associate partner in Delhi.

Sharma, who specialises in private equity, venture debt transactions, joint ventures and general corporate advisory work, had been running his own practice - Adwitya Legal LLP - independently in Delhi for around two years.

After leaving K Law in 2015, the 2010 Amity Law School (IP University) graduate had briefly joined Luthra & Luthra for three months.

K Law managing partner Naina Krishna Murthy commented in a press release: “With his experience, Nilesh augments the banking and finance practice at K Law. Arjun has been an asset and will continue to be that for us in his fresh innings as an associate partner at K Law.”

Senior partner Pradeep Ratnam added: “Both hires demonstrate heft, experience and our overall excellence across practice areas in Delhi. We are very happy to have Nilesh and Arjun on board and I wish them all success in the firm.”