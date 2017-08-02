Juris Corp partner Veena Sivaramakrishnan defects to SAM

Former Juris Corp partner Veena Sivaramakrishnan is joining Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas as a partner in Mumbai, as first reported by Bar & Bench.

She will be a part of SAM effective 25 August, according to a press release from the firm.

A Nalsar Hyderabad 2004 alumnus, Sivaramakrishnan started her career at Juris Corp, did a secondment at Davis Polk & Wardwell and a stint in the in house legal team of ICICI Bank before returning to Juris Corp in 2009.

She commented in the press release: " am very excited to join Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co in the Banking, Restructuring and IBC team. It is the logical next step in my professional journey. I look forward to growing the practice to newer heights in the years to come. I am excited to exploit the opportunities that would present themselves going forward and contribute to the growth of the Firm."

SAM managing partner Akshay Chudasama commented: "We are delighted to welcome Veena as a Partner in the Firm. She will be a vital contribution to the team and will help us further strengthen our relationship with our clients in the western region. She is a well-respected banking lawyer and has significant expertise on complex matters."