JGLS Sonepat has recruited 25 new faculty, including eight national law university (NLU) graduates, to take its total faculty tally to 140 and that of teachers who are NLU graduates to 44.
JGLS dean Prof C Raj Kumar commented: “[The salary we offer is] significantly more than a typical public law school, the NLUs, central universities and state universities. 20% of our full-time faculty are non-Indian nationals.
“We are the largest non-corporate employer of NLU graduates. As a university we have over 44 NLU graduates [employed with us].”
Clarification 04:32: The initially published story stated that there were over 150 professors at Jindal. The number of “full-time exclusive JGLS” professors is in fact 140. Another 60 faculty members at other schools of Jindal Global University offer electives at JGLS, said Kumar (from the Jindal Global Business School, the Jindal School of International Affairs, the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, the Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication).
The hires follow the young law school, which was set up in 2009, having last year increased the size of its intakes to 480 in its five-year LLB programme, 120 students in the three-year LLB and to 50 for its LLM. The tuition fees for the 5-year LLB are listed as Rs 5.5 lakh per year, excluding scholarships.
The law school’s teacher to student ratio continued to stand at 1:15 Kumar said.
The 25 new teachers include 2 new professors, 4 associate professors 2 of whom are also associate deans, 9 assistant professors, 7 senior research associates and 3 research associates.
The 3 assistant professors are all Nalsar Hyderabad graduates, 3 senior research associates each are graduates of NLSIU Bangalore, RGNUL Patiala and NLU Delhi, while 2 research associates are from GNLU Gandhinagar and NLU Jodhpur.
A total of 15 new hires have LLMs from foreign universities, including professor Prof Michael C Davis with a Yale LLM, as well as associate professors with LLMs from Cambridge University, University of London, Yale, University of Sussex, New York University and Michigan University.
Kumar said: “We have a very strong research ecosystem. Every faculty member has access to a research grant of up to Rs 20 lakh. We also have a research rewards scheme where for every faculty publication, if [the faculty is] publishing in one of the top journals they get Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh as research reward. We have a very generous sabbatical policy, we have summer and winter break.”
While he declined to confirm precise remuneration paid to faculty members, he added: "Most of the time faculty members are not so interested in a lot of money but in academic independence, autonomy, an ecosystem that favors research. We of course like to make it attractive financially but I think for most people who join academia it never is the money [as the primary motivation].”
Editor’s note: Kumar has now told us that the total number of NLU graduates in JGLS teaching staff is 44, instead of the previously stated 35, and that NLU graduates make one-third of the law school's teaching staff. The break-down is: NLSIU Bangalore 7; NALSAR, Hyderabad 9; NUJS, Kolkata 15; NLU, Delhi 2; NLU, Jodhpur 3; GNLU, Gujarat 5; NLIU, Bhopal 1; RGNUL, Punjab 2.
The new hires
|
| NAME
| DESIGNATION
| LLB
| LLM
| OTHER QUALIFICATIONS
| 1
| Dr Oleksander Merezhko
| Professor
| -
| -
| Ph.D. (Taras Shevchenko Kiev National University)
| 2
| Prof Michael C Davis
| Professor
| -
| Yale
| BA (Ohio State), JD (University of California)
| 3
| Dr Jasmeet Gulati
| Associate professor & Associate dean
| Panjab University
| Cambridge
| MA and PhD (Panjab University)
| 4
| Dr. Shankar Ramaswami
| Associate professor & Associate dean
| -
| -
| A.B. (Harvard); M.A.; Ph.D. (Chicago)
| 5
| Prof Shuchi Sinha
| Associate professor
| Delhi University (DU)
| University of London
| MA (DU)
| 6
| Dr. Samiparna Samanta
| Associate professor
|
|
| B.A. (History), Presidency College, Kolkata; M.A. (History), University of Calcutta; M.A. History of Science & Medicine; Ph.D. (History), Florida State University
| 7
| Dr. Mohsin Alam Bhat
| Assistant professor
|Nalsar
| Yale
| JSD (Yale)
| 8
| Prof. Anshuman Shukla
| Assistant professor
| DU
| Nalsar and Cambridge
| B.Sc (Hons) (DU)
| 9
| Prof. Ronald P. Blue II
| Assistant professor
| -
| University of Sussex
| B.A.; JD (Indiana University)
| 10
| Prof. Ajey Sangai
| Assistant professor
|Nalsar
| New York University
|
| 11
| Dr. Madhumita Das
| Assistant professor
| -
| -
| B.A. (Jadavpur University); M.A.; M.Phil; Ph.D. (JNU)
| 12
| Dr. Aishwarya Pandit
| Assistant professor
| -
| -
| B.A. (Hons.) (Delhi University); M.A. (LSE); Ph.D. (Cambridge)
| 13
| Prof. Danish Sheikh
| Assistant professor
|Nalsar
| Michigan
|
| 14
| Dr. Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Assistant professor
| -
| -
| B.A., M.B.A. (University of Calcutta); FPM (MICA)
| 15
| Dr. Deepak Varshney
| Assistant professor
| -
| -
| B.A.; M.A. (JNU); Ph.D. (Delhi School of Economics)
| 16
| Prakhar Narain Singh Chauhan
|
Senior research associate
| University of Lucknow
| Queen Mary
|
| 17
| Akshay Sreevatsa
| Senior research associate
|NLSIU
| California
|
| 18
| Karan Latayan
| Senior research associate
|RGNUL
| NYU
|
| 19
|
Gaganpreet Singh
| Senior research associate
| -
| -
| B.Tech (Ropar); M.B.A. (Thapar University)
Ph.D. Candidate (NITIE)
| 20
| Apoorva Sharma
| Senior research associate
|NLU Delhi
| LSE
|
| 21
| Eesha Mohapatra
| Senior research associate
| Pune
| King’s College
|
| 22
| Saika Sabir
| Senior research associate
| Calcutta University
| NUJS Kolkata
| M.Res. (University of Reading)
| 23
| Shubhangi
| Research associate
|GNLU
| University of Chicago
|
| 24
| Peerzada Raouf Ahmad
| Research associate
|
|
| B.A. (Hons.) (AMU); M.A. (JNU); Ph.D. Candidate (Delhi School of Economics)
| 25
| Sandeep Suresh
| Research associate
|NLU Jodhpur
| Central European University
|
I have seen students from RMLNLU who couldn't use SCCOnline or Manupatra, while I have also seen some exceptionally intelligent students from the same college. Same goes for the law school in question here. In my experience, many students at Jindal did have the option to go to NLUs (including GNLU, NLUJ, etc) but chose to study at JGLS instead. Then you must consider outstanding performance at activities like moot court competitions; students going for post-grads at universities like Oxford and Cambridge. Clearly, the students are not as bad as you put it.
I must clarify here that my interaction is not with the current first and second years. I've interacted with third, fourth and fifth years at Jindal and my opinion is based on that - yet, the situation isn't the way you are painting it.
NLUs attract many small town students who often lag behind in these things. Jindal has the kids of wealthy daddies and mommies and it shows in their IT skills.
The real difference is felt in the offices where I find the Jindal kids content to just hang around till their chauffer comes to pick them up whereas the NLU kids are busy trying to impress their boss in order to get a PPO.
NLU stud after graduation: Jindal is crap
NLU stud during LLM in US: Jindal is crap
NLU stud after LLM in US: Jindal is the best. Will you hire me?
NLU stud after joining: Jindal is crap
1. "NLU" is a broad term, ranging from Bangalore to Patna. Can we have a breakup of the exact NLUs the 35 faculty members are from? How many from tier 1 NLUs?
2. Does "NLU" mean LLM from an NLU (no value) or BALLB from an NLU (lot of value)? Are all the 35 BALLB graduates? It would appear so from the chart but please confirm.
3. What is the corresponding percentage for other NLUs? 35/150 is around 23%. Is this really very high, in comparison to other NLUs?
2. BALLB NLUs
3. Higher than NLUs.
Just Kidding
Seriously, Was this news title paid for?
Headline was shortened though - full quote is a few paragraphs down, that they claim they're the largest non-corporate employer of NLU grads, but that was a bit long to squeeze in.
Thus, it will be good to verify just how many NLU alumni are teaching and their names, before publicising the claims by JGLS. Remember that percentage is more important than numbers, as JGU has 150 faculty total while others have fewer. If the administration at JGLS and other NLUs does not give you the info, just contact the student body presidents.
The impression one gets from the article is that it is worth paying 7 lakhs a year at JGLS over NLUs because NLUs don't hire alumni as faculty. This is potentially very misleading for law aspirants, who don't know the real picture.
Agree visiting faculty etc is interesting.
Unfortunately, most of the NLUs are not very transparent on this front and don't update their websites.
Similarly, we'd love to cover faculty recruitments at other colleges for a few years but have not had much luck there.
http://www.nlujodhpur.ac.in/faculty.php
Kindly do not give in to pressure without verifying everything.
Low salary (7 lacs yearly) versus double tht at even ordinary law firms (with bonus)
Burowcratic process (takes long time to recruit) and it is EXTREMELY rare for NLUs to hire permanent positions so ppl prefer to just stay away.
As students we want alums with years of experience. Those guys could be easily earning 30/50 lacs annually. Why will they give up that and join under these pitiful conditions???