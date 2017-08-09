 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

JGLS ramps up facultyJGLS ramps up faculty

JGLS Sonepat has recruited 25 new faculty, including eight national law university (NLU) graduates, to take its total faculty tally to 140 and that of teachers who are NLU graduates to 44.

JGLS dean Prof C Raj Kumar commented: “[The salary we offer is] significantly more than a typical public law school, the NLUs, central universities and state universities. 20% of our full-time faculty are non-Indian nationals.

“We are the largest non-corporate employer of NLU graduates. As a university we have over 44 NLU graduates [employed with us].”

Clarification 04:32: The initially published story stated that there were over 150 professors at Jindal. The number of “full-time exclusive JGLS” professors is in fact 140. Another 60 faculty members at other schools of Jindal Global University offer electives at JGLS, said Kumar (from the Jindal Global Business School, the Jindal School of International Affairs, the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, the Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication).

The hires follow the young law school, which was set up in 2009, having last year increased the size of its intakes to 480 in its five-year LLB programme, 120 students in the three-year LLB and to 50 for its LLM. The tuition fees for the 5-year LLB are listed as Rs 5.5 lakh per year, excluding scholarships.

The law school’s teacher to student ratio continued to stand at 1:15 Kumar said.

The 25 new teachers include 2 new professors, 4 associate professors 2 of whom are also associate deans, 9 assistant professors, 7 senior research associates and 3 research associates.

The 3 assistant professors are all Nalsar Hyderabad graduates, 3 senior research associates each are graduates of NLSIU Bangalore, RGNUL Patiala and NLU Delhi, while 2 research associates are from GNLU Gandhinagar and NLU Jodhpur.

A total of 15 new hires have LLMs from foreign universities, including professor Prof Michael C Davis with a Yale LLM, as well as associate professors with LLMs from Cambridge University, University of London, Yale, University of Sussex, New York University and Michigan University.

Kumar said: “We have a very strong research ecosystem. Every faculty member has access to a research grant of up to Rs 20 lakh. We also have a research rewards scheme where for every faculty publication, if [the faculty is] publishing in one of the top journals they get Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh as research reward. We have a very generous sabbatical policy, we have summer and winter break.”

While he declined to confirm precise remuneration paid to faculty members, he added: "Most of the time faculty members are not so interested in a lot of money but in academic independence, autonomy, an ecosystem that favors research. We of course like to make it attractive financially but I think for most people who join academia it never is the money [as the primary motivation].”

Editor’s note: Kumar has now told us that the total number of NLU graduates in JGLS teaching staff is 44, instead of the previously stated 35, and that NLU graduates make one-third of the law school's teaching staff. The break-down is: NLSIU Bangalore 7; NALSAR, Hyderabad 9; NUJS, Kolkata 15; NLU, Delhi 2; NLU, Jodhpur 3; GNLU, Gujarat 5; NLIU, Bhopal 1; RGNUL, Punjab 2.

The new hires

NAME DESIGNATION LLB LLM OTHER QUALIFICATIONS
1 Dr Oleksander Merezhko Professor - - Ph.D. (Taras Shevchenko Kiev National University)
2 Prof Michael C Davis Professor - Yale BA (Ohio State), JD (University of California)
3 Dr Jasmeet Gulati Associate professor & Associate dean Panjab University Cambridge MA and PhD (Panjab University)
4 Dr. Shankar Ramaswami Associate professor & Associate dean - - A.B. (Harvard); M.A.; Ph.D. (Chicago)
5 Prof Shuchi Sinha Associate professor Delhi University (DU) University of London MA (DU)
6 Dr. Samiparna Samanta Associate professor B.A. (History), Presidency College, Kolkata; M.A. (History), University of Calcutta; M.A. History of Science & Medicine; Ph.D. (History), Florida State University
7 Dr. Mohsin Alam Bhat Assistant professor Nalsar Yale JSD (Yale)
8 Prof. Anshuman Shukla

 Assistant professor DU Nalsar and Cambridge B.Sc (Hons) (DU)
9 Prof. Ronald P. Blue II Assistant professor - University of Sussex B.A.; JD (Indiana University)
10 Prof. Ajey Sangai Assistant professor Nalsar New York University
11 Dr. Madhumita Das

 Assistant professor - - B.A. (Jadavpur University); M.A.; M.Phil; Ph.D. (JNU)
12 Dr. Aishwarya Pandit Assistant professor - - B.A. (Hons.) (Delhi University); M.A. (LSE); Ph.D. (Cambridge)
13 Prof. Danish Sheikh Assistant professor Nalsar Michigan
14 Dr. Sabyasachi Dasgupta Assistant professor - - B.A., M.B.A. (University of Calcutta); FPM (MICA)
15 Dr. Deepak Varshney Assistant professor - - B.A.; M.A. (JNU); Ph.D. (Delhi School of Economics)
16 Prakhar Narain Singh Chauhan

Senior research associate

University of Lucknow Queen Mary
17 Akshay Sreevatsa Senior research associate NLSIU California
18 Karan Latayan

 Senior research associate RGNUL NYU
19

Gaganpreet Singh

 Senior research associate - - B.Tech (Ropar); M.B.A. (Thapar University)

Ph.D. Candidate (NITIE)
20 Apoorva Sharma

 Senior research associate NLU Delhi LSE
21 Eesha Mohapatra Senior research associate Pune King’s College
22 Saika Sabir Senior research associate Calcutta University NUJS Kolkata M.Res. (University of Reading)
23 Shubhangi Research associate GNLU University of Chicago
24 Peerzada Raouf Ahmad Research associate B.A. (Hons.) (AMU); M.A. (JNU); Ph.D. Candidate (Delhi School of Economics)
25 Sandeep Suresh Research associate NLU Jodhpur Central European University

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in
Click to show 33 comments
at your own risk
(alt+shift+c)
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refresh Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments. Sort chronologically
1
Like +17 Object -1 NLU Stud 09 Aug 17, 20:10  interesting  top rated
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has stiff competition in terms of numbers.
Reply Report to LI
1.1
Like +8 Object -2 Guest 09 Aug 17, 23:05  interesting
Wait for foreign law firms to come in, CAM will be lucky to be the largest recruiter of Amity and Symbi grads.
Reply Report to LI
2
Show?
Like +3 Object -7 a moroseJINDAL alumni 09 Aug 17, 22:08
480+120=? THAT TOO AT 5.5 LAKHS A YEAR, when infrastructure costs are nowhere near what is required for medical or engineering education. Jindal has shown legal education is big business. Hope this solves the financial problems of Naveen Jindal.
Reply Report to LI
3
Like +14 Object -5 Guest 09 Aug 17, 22:45  interesting  controversial
This news makes me depressed. NLU students are a thousand times better than JGLS but are stuck with bad faculty, barring some exceptions. What the JGLS VC says about freedom being more of a factor than money is actually true. Many of the JGLS faculty would happily teach in cities rather than a remote place in Haryana, but they do not so because of the VCs at NLUs. Maybe NLUD and NALSAR have decent VCs, certainly not NLS, NUJS, NLUJ, GNLU etc.
Reply Report to LI
3.1
Show?
Like +4 Object -4 wut 11 Aug 17, 12:08
I am sorry but your remark about student quality is nothing but misinformed. I am a NALSAR graduate and get to frequently meet students from various law school. I must say student quality at Jindal is at par with top-NLUs, and overall definitely better than lower-rung NLUs including RGNUL and RMLNLU. Saying that students at a certain college 'are a thousand times better' (or any such blanket statement) would always be wrong, regardless of the institutes you compare. Simply put, it's a logical fallacy of generalisation.

I have seen students from RMLNLU who couldn't use SCCOnline or Manupatra, while I have also seen some exceptionally intelligent students from the same college. Same goes for the law school in question here. In my experience, many students at Jindal did have the option to go to NLUs (including GNLU, NLUJ, etc) but chose to study at JGLS instead. Then you must consider outstanding performance at activities like moot court competitions; students going for post-grads at universities like Oxford and Cambridge. Clearly, the students are not as bad as you put it.

I must clarify here that my interaction is not with the current first and second years. I've interacted with third, fourth and fifth years at Jindal and my opinion is based on that - yet, the situation isn't the way you are painting it.
Reply Report to LI
3.1.1
Show?
Like +3 Object -2 Dat 11 Aug 17, 23:23
Using SCC Online / manupatra as a tool to judge students is plain dumb.

NLUs attract many small town students who often lag behind in these things. Jindal has the kids of wealthy daddies and mommies and it shows in their IT skills.

The real difference is felt in the offices where I find the Jindal kids content to just hang around till their chauffer comes to pick them up whereas the NLU kids are busy trying to impress their boss in order to get a PPO.
Reply Report to LI
4
Like +40 Object -1 Wise guy 09 Aug 17, 22:59  interesting  top rated
NLU stud: Jindal is crap

NLU stud after graduation: Jindal is crap

NLU stud during LLM in US: Jindal is crap

NLU stud after LLM in US: Jindal is the best. Will you hire me?
Reply Report to LI
4.1
Like +8 Object -1 Wiser Guy 10 Aug 17, 12:56  interesting
...

NLU stud after joining: Jindal is crap
Reply Report to LI
4.2
Like +4 Object -0 Best comment 10 Aug 17, 13:24
So very true! The [...] folks in the list of hires fall squarely in that category.
Reply Report to LI
5
Like +5 Object -0 Inexplicable 10 Aug 17, 00:56  interesting
NLSIU Bangalore had conducted interviews for regular teaching positions in July 2017 which was more than a decade after the previous round had been held in September 2006. Almost all the appointments since then have been on an ad-hoc, adjunct or visiting basis. Legally India had previously carried a story where current NLSIU students had published their ratings of several ad-hoc teachers who were being considered for regularization. Has NLSIU absorbed some competent teachers this time? It might be worthwhile for LI to report on the same.
Reply Report to LI
5.1
Like +7 Object -0 Guest 10 Aug 17, 04:52  interesting
Yes, LI should do some proper investigative journalism and ask why the state of faculty at NLSIU is so poor and such few alumni teach. It's lazy to say that people join Jindal just for the money. There are other reasons.
Reply Report to LI
6
Show?
Like +0 Object -3 Guest 10 Aug 17, 01:10
A few clarifications by Ms Prachi will be helpful:

1. "NLU" is a broad term, ranging from Bangalore to Patna. Can we have a breakup of the exact NLUs the 35 faculty members are from? How many from tier 1 NLUs?

2. Does "NLU" mean LLM from an NLU (no value) or BALLB from an NLU (lot of value)? Are all the 35 BALLB graduates? It would appear so from the chart but please confirm.

3. What is the corresponding percentage for other NLUs? 35/150 is around 23%. Is this really very high, in comparison to other NLUs?
Reply Report to LI
6.1
Like +5 Object -0 Reply 10 Aug 17, 04:54  interesting
1. Mostly from NLSIU, NALSAR, NUJS, a few from NLUJ, GNLU, NLIU, NLUD, RGNUL, none from Patna, Raipur etc.

2. BALLB NLUs

3. Higher than NLUs.
Reply Report to LI
6.1.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -4 Darkseid 10 Aug 17, 13:50
Answer number 3 isn't entirely correct. NUJS, for example, has about 32 teachers, and 8 NLU grads currently teaching at least one subject full time regularly every semester. That's about 40%. Not all of them have permanent positions, but even at JGLS, that's the same, with RAs, etc. as evident from the list. It's another thing that NUJS needs more teachers given the student strength.
Reply Report to LI
6.1.1.1
Show?
Like +1 Object -4 Darkseid 10 Aug 17, 16:16
I meant 25%
Reply Report to LI
6.2
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 ElCid 10 Aug 17, 08:24
Read the articlr carefully. You will get a fair idea.
Reply Report to LI
7
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 10 Aug 17, 13:22
I know some profs at Jindal who are unhappy living in Sonipat and unhappy with teaching rich brats and unhappy with many things about the place. Yet, they would rather be here than some of the NLUs, even in metro cities, as there is no freedom in those places. Sad.
Reply Report to LI
8
Show?
Like +0 Object -6 Sunny76554321 10 Aug 17, 17:07
" Largest employer of NLU grads " (@ 44 no.) Title seems a wet dream to a kid who wanna be a cowboy when he grows up..
Just Kidding
Seriously, Was this news title paid for?
Reply Report to LI
8.1
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 kianganz 10 Aug 17, 17:09
No :)

Headline was shortened though - full quote is a few paragraphs down, that they claim they're the largest non-corporate employer of NLU grads, but that was a bit long to squeeze in.
Reply Report to LI
8.1.1
Show?
Like +1 Object -5 Darkseid 10 Aug 17, 21:17
What makes them non-corporate? :D They seem to be running the institution in the lines of a law firm only, charging lakhs from clients (students).
Reply Report to LI
9
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 10 Aug 17, 22:03
Kian it is very wrong of you to print such claims by JGLS without verifying. One of the comments has pointed out that NUJS has 25% NLU faculty (BALLB alumni), which is higher than JGLS. Another comment has raised the possibility of NLSIU hiring more alumni. Also, one grey area is whether adjunct/visiting faculty counts. If yes, then the gap between JGLS and NLUs becomes closer.

Thus, it will be good to verify just how many NLU alumni are teaching and their names, before publicising the claims by JGLS. Remember that percentage is more important than numbers, as JGU has 150 faculty total while others have fewer. If the administration at JGLS and other NLUs does not give you the info, just contact the student body presidents.

The impression one gets from the article is that it is worth paying 7 lakhs a year at JGLS over NLUs because NLUs don't hire alumni as faculty. This is potentially very misleading for law aspirants, who don't know the real picture.
Reply Report to LI
9.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 kianganz 10 Aug 17, 22:07
It looks like JGLS has 29% (44 out of 150). In any case, the claim that they are the largest single recruiter in absolute numbers seems correct...

Agree visiting faculty etc is interesting.

Unfortunately, most of the NLUs are not very transparent on this front and don't update their websites.

Similarly, we'd love to cover faculty recruitments at other colleges for a few years but have not had much luck there.
Reply Report to LI
9.1.1
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 69 10 Aug 17, 22:39
Agree that in terms of numbers JGLS probably has more NLU alumni than other NLUs combined. Also, 29% is pretty high, as it includes only full-time faculty. As for adjuncts, even JGLS has many adjuncts who are NLU alumni so that doesn't help. The bottom line is that NLU alumni are flocking there because of administrative deficiencies at NLUs, which need to be addressed. Yes JGLS pays more, but if you are from Bangalore and have your own house there, than teaching at NLSIU is better than teaching at JGLS.
Reply Report to LI
9.2
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 Tweety 10 Aug 17, 22:29
Kian, if you want to verify that claim about NUJS, ask any of the teachers there. Or else if there is any way to send you a post w/o using an email ID, let me know and I'll be glad to do it myself. I can also provide that stats for NLUD probably.
Reply Report to LI
9.2.2
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 kianganz 10 Aug 17, 22:32
Thanks! Sure, you can send an anonymous message via a comment here, marked not for publication, if you like. If it's a PDF or other file, maybe upload it here securely and share the link in a comment? https://send.firefox.com/
Reply Report to LI
9.2.2.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 11 Aug 17, 00:55
Kian, please be careful. The student website sja.nujs.edu has a "Visiting Faculty" section with names of people who just gave one lecture over there! The official website nujs.edu does not list them (rightfully) and you should only go by the official website. Only people who teach regularly should be counted.
Reply Report to LI
10
Show?
Like +0 Object -2 Academic 11 Aug 17, 03:26
Too much fuss is made about NLU teachers. Many non-NLU teachers are good. I would say NLU Jodhpur has the best faculty in India. I invite you to take a look at the experience qualifications of the faculty, which are unmatched by any NLU.

http://www.nlujodhpur.ac.in/faculty.php
Reply Report to LI
11
Show?
Like +1 Object -1 Guest 11 Aug 17, 22:52
Kian in light of your clarification (JGLS has 140 faculty, not 150) the percentage of NLU-qualified faculty increases, as 44/140 is 31%. That's a pretty big percentage, almost 1 in 3. Please highlight this. Some haters are posting messages trying to dilute the story. Note that if you include adjunct faculty the percentage at JGLS will be even higher.

Kindly do not give in to pressure without verifying everything.
Reply Report to LI
11.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Tweety 12 Aug 17, 12:40
The stats provided here (at least the new recruits) includes people like RAs. How- exactly are they permanent positions, as you seem to be claiming?--
Reply Report to LI
11.1.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Third party 13 Aug 17, 19:36
Kian please clarify all this and do a proper comparison between the different NLUs. Many questions are being raised.
Reply Report to LI
12
Show?
Like +3 Object -0 Virat 12 Aug 17, 19:17
This moral of this article is not what Jindal is doing right but what NLUs are doing wrong. Please do a story on why alumni are not teaching at NLUs because of corruption, nepotism and incompetence in the administration of various NLUs.
Reply Report to LI
12.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Dat 13 Aug 17, 13:13
Simple Answer

Low salary (7 lacs yearly) versus double tht at even ordinary law firms (with bonus)

Burowcratic process (takes long time to recruit) and it is EXTREMELY rare for NLUs to hire permanent positions so ppl prefer to just stay away.

As students we want alums with years of experience. Those guys could be easily earning 30/50 lacs annually. Why will they give up that and join under these pitiful conditions???
Reply Report to LI
12.1.1
Show?
Like +3 Object -0 Darkseid 13 Aug 17, 19:57
What about treating as students the alum who are already there? The admin will probably remain a sore point always, barring a few exceptions likes Ranvir singh. But from my interactions with existing alum teaching at NLUs, I've gathered that they are quite concerned with declining student standard in terms of effort too, although all of them still believe there are more number of good students to be found at leading NLUs than at anywhere else.
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.