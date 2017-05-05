An estimated 3 minute read...

JGLS students get internships in US, UK, China, Australia with judges, law firms and more

Students of Jindal Global Law School have received opportunities to pursue global legal internships in the United States of America, United Kingdom, China, Australia and Abu Dhabi. They have been invited to work in international law firms, NGOs and government agencies besides being given an opportunity to work as judicial clerks with the Supreme Court of Hawaii.

The year 2017 has seen several international internships & clerkship opportunities added to an already impressive range of practical training opportunities that Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) offers to its students. The notable ones added this year included Australia’s leading corporate & IP law firm Mitry Lawyers, and Attorney General’s Department (AGD) of Australia. 2 students have been selected to start their month long internship at the Mitry Lawyer’s offices in Sydney during the summer term break of 2017, while 4 JGLS students will be heading to the AGD’s office in Sydney during the winter term break of 2017-18. The Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for practical learning of global regulatory practice for JGLS students. The international exposure will help provide our students with an in-depth understanding of international laws and justice framework.”

The existing bouquet of international internships at JGLS include the leading US international law firm, White & Case at their London & Abu Dhabi offices, the Supreme Court of State of Hawaii in Honululu (USA) and Zhicheng Public Interest Law Firm in Beijing, China. Assistant Dean of Careers Prof. Anuranjan Sethi said, “We are committed to growing the international recruiter and internship organization base at JGLS, so that our students can learn and gain strong grounding for taking up global leadership roles within law and beyond”.

In addition to the international internships at JGLS, the domestic recruiter & internship organization base has also grown quite significantly. Over 115 leading organizations have now signed up for recruitments through the University organized recruitment process.

The graduating batch of 2017 has found internship and employment opportunities with leading law firms, corporates, senior counsels, think-tanks, start-ups, and public policy organizations, among others.

Detailed list of organizations is below -

Adani Group, JSA Aditya Birla Group Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) Advaita Legal K&S Partners AM Legals Khaitan & Co. Athena Law Associates KMA Law Offices Bharucha Partners Koan Advisory Group Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Chambers of Pervez Rustomkhan Lex Pro Chambers of Simon Benjamin Link Legal Chandhiok & Associates Majmudar & Partners Clutch Group Nishith Desai & Associates Competition Commission of India NovoJuris CUTS International Phoenix Legal Directorate General of Foreign Trade Platinum Partners Dave & Girish PricewaterhouseCoopers Desai Law Offices Remfry & Sagar Dua Associates Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Economic Law Practice SMA Legal Hammurabi & Solomon Talekar & Associates HCL Technologies Teach for India Herbert Smith Freehills (London office) Thomson Reuters Impact Law Ventures Trilegal Infosys Limited Vidhi Center for Legal Policy

