LKS senior MP Devnath moves to ELP with team

Economic Laws Practice (ELP) has hired in its Delhi office’s tax practice Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan senior partner MP Devnath as an equity partner and two of his junior partners: Vivek Sharma as a partner and Abhishek Anand as an associate partner.

As we had reported last week, Devnath had left LKS to go independent as an advocate.

However, it is understood that since then several law firms have approached him to join, with him eventually accepting ELP’s offer.

Devnath is a qualified advocate-on-record and practises in the Supreme Court with 22 years of experience.

Abhishek Anand

Abhishek Anand, an NLU Jodhpur graduate, is a joint partner at Lakshmikumaran.

ELP has also recently hired two tax partners in the past few months: Jignesh Ghelani from EY and Adarsh Somani from BMR.

ELP managing partner Suhail Nathani confirmed Devnath’s joining, which would take ELP to 225 professionals, and commented: “ELP takes pride in providing a platform to like-minded professionals who possess an entrepreneurial zeal and share our passion for the law.”

“We are looking at establishing ELP as the firm of choice for a new generation of leading professionals and to build a legal services firm which our clients can rely upon for valuable advice across all the verticals in which we are present. Some of our laterals have merged their individual aspirations to join us. We welcome these like-minded professionals to realize this shared vision,” he added.