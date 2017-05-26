The President of India recently sold 10.19% of shares in HUDCO for Rs 1,209 crores ($188m) in an IPO in India and concurrent private placements outside the country (including a Rule 144A offering in the United States), as reported by The Times of India.
The offer, over-subscribed nearly 80 times on its final day, made a strong debut on the NSE and BSE, listing at a 22 percent premium to the offer price. This was the first Indian public sector undertaking IPO in more than five years.
IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited were the book-running lead managers for the offer.
