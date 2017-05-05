Delhi’s lower judiciary is in no hurry to fill its hundreds of vacancies, apparently

New Delhi judgeship remains a very long dream for aspirants again: exam results delayed

The Delhi Judicial Services (DJS) exam result is facing another long delay, this time of at least 10 months, keeping with previous years’ trends. The last DJS exam, which is the first phase to qualify for interviews to join Delhi’s lower judiciary, was held by 10 July 2016.

The DJS, which should be conducted bi-annually according to a 2011 judgement of the Supreme Court, is now barely being held once per year.

The DJS 2011 took 14 months to conclude in a final merit list. The DJS 2014, which also took 14 months to come to a final merit list of recruits, ran into trouble over allegations of unfairness and was embroiled in another 8 month-long exercise of inquiry and re-evaluation before the final merit list could be released in April 2016.

The DJS 2015 had been announced on 3 October 2015, to fill up 100 vacancies in the lower judiciary out of which 65 were vacancies that could not be filled up in previous editions of the exam, according to the Delhi high court’s advertisement.

The exam is conducted in two phases, followed by an interview to select the final recruits.

The preliminary exam for DJS 2015 was conducted on 20 December 2015, and its first list of results was revised and released again before the July 2016 main exam could be conducted.