In Brief By Legally India Thursday, 25 May 2017 13:56

Clyde & Co’s Indian best friend Clasis Law associate partners Rahul Beruar (heading IP law at the firm, having joined from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan in 2015, after its previous IP head was poached by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas) and Vikram Bhargava (corporate and regulatory) have been promoted to partner level, reported Bar & Bench.

Clasis has also promoted three senior associates to associate partner in its corporate practice: Priyanka Anand, Neetika Ahuja, and Barasha Pathak.

It has also made three new litigation senior associates (Nihal Shaikh, Apeksha Amin, Ashmi Mohan) and two new corporate senior associates (Abhishek Singla and Vikrant Anand), according to Bar & Bench.