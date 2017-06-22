12th foreign law degree exam announced this June

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has notified the 12th qualifying exam for Indian nationals holding foreign law degrees to be held from 26 June to 1 July, 10 months after the 11th edition of this exam was held.

On 6 June, the BCI published a notification dated 25 May 2017 on its website stating:

The 12th qualifying examination for Indian nationals/citizens holding foreign law degrees is scheduled to be held from 26th June, 2017 to 1st July, 2017 at the premises of the Bar Council of India at 21, Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, New Delhi.

The notification added that the three hour, 100-mark papers will be held from 11AM to 2PM daily and will consist of three parts, and will be based on the following subjects: The Constitution, contracts and negotiable instruments, company law, civil procedure and limitation, criminal procedure, professional ethics.

The application deadline for the 12th edition is over, according to a candidate who intends to take the exam. This candidate told us that when he did not find an application form online he called the BCI today to inquire about the application process. A staff person at the BCI’s office told her that she may submit all her eligibility documents to the BCI, following which the council will consider whether to grant her permission to take the exam, in its next meeting.

There is no indication of this application process on the BCI’s website.

Since the next meeting of the BCI is not scheduled before next month, it will not be possible for her to appear in the 12th qualifying exam.

The BCI announced the results of the 11th qualifying exams, almost four months after the exam was held last year. 15 candidates passed that exam after depositing an application fee of Rs 1.73 lakh ($2000), or in the case of repeat exam takers - $73.