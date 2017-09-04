 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

“A stake sale by DLF Ltd’s promoters to an affiliate of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd will see capital infusion of nearly Rs 13,000 crore into India’s largest property developer,” reported Mint.

AZB & Partners partner Sai Krishna Bharathan, partner Vivek Bajaj and partner Rahul Rai and senior associates Vydyanathan L, Ranjit Kumar and Rhea Mathew acted for GIC.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) partner Akila Agrawal acted for DLF.

1
Show?
Lexpert 04 Sep 17, 17:40
I think it's Akila Agarwal?
Reply
1.1
Show?
kianganz 04 Sep 17, 17:41
Thanks for pointing out - Agrawal actually... Correcting...
Reply

