"Milestone Commercial Advantage Fund made its first investment in June in The Capital, a commercial building in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex," reported the Economic Times.

The investment was of around Rs 34 crore, according to Alpha Partners.

Alpha Partners partner Akshat Pande , associate partner Kunal Arora and associate Richa Hingle acted for Manoj Kohli.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Bangalore partner Nagavalli G acted for Milestone.

The promoters of Estel Technologies were represented in house.