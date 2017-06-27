Tata Steel on Friday sold its entire 2.9 per cent stake in Tata Motors to Tata Sons through a block deal on the BSE. A block deal of 8.35 crore shares was executed at an average price of ₹452.80 a share. At that price, the deal size stood at ₹3,780.88 crore. Last week, the Tata group had said to reduce cross-holdings, Tata Sons, the holding company of the $103-billion Tata group, will acquire Tata Steel’s 2.85 per cent share in Tata Motors on or after June 23. After the stake buy, Tata Sons’ holding in Tata Motors will increase to 31.06 per cent from the current 28.2 per cent.