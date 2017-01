"IDFC Bank has signed a share purchase agreement with Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance (GVMFL) for acquisition of 100 percent equity share capital of GVMFL,” according to IDFC’s filing as reported by Money Control. __AZB & Partners partner Srinath Dasari and senior associate Gautam Rego acted for IDFC.

Wadia Ghandy acted for GVMFL.