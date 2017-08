"International Finance Corp (IFC), the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank, will sell its entire 7.5% stake in Analjit Singh-led Max Group’s healthcare business for Rs 423 crore ($65.3 million)," reported VCCircle.

AZB & Partners partners Anil Kasturi and Niladri Maulik and senior associate Anisha Shridhar acted for Max India and Max Healthcare.