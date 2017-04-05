“Terex Corporation is selling its India-based compact construction business to Manitou BF (Manitou). Manitou is a leader in all terrain material handling products. Terex Equipment Private Limited (TEPL) manufactures and sells backhoe loaders, engages in the sale of wheel loaders and contract manufactures and sells skid steer loaders,” reported Business Wire.
Advaita Legal head of corporate Satyajit Gupta and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Khaitan & Co partners Zakir Merchant and Aravind Venugopal acted for Terex.
latest jobs
experts & views
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.