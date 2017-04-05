“Terex Corporation is selling its India-based compact construction business to Manitou BF (Manitou). Manitou is a leader in all terrain material handling products. Terex Equipment Private Limited (TEPL) manufactures and sells backhoe loaders, engages in the sale of wheel loaders and contract manufactures and sells skid steer loaders,” reported Business Wire.

Advaita Legal head of corporate Satyajit Gupta and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partner Fabrice Baumgartner acted for Manitou.

Khaitan & Co partners Zakir Merchant and Aravind Venugopal acted for Terex.