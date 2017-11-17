 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

“The Rs 1,157-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) was subscribed 51.84 times times on the final day of bidding process”, reported The Economic Times. GAVL is a diversified, research & development focused agri-business company with operations across five business verticals of animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, and poultry and processed foods. The initial public offering opened for subscription on October 4th and closed on October 6th, with a price band of Rs 450-460 per share.

The multi office Sidley Austin team represented Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital and Credit Suisse Securities (India), the book running lead managers to the issue and comprised of Singapore-based partner Manoj Bhargava, counsel Ankit Kashyap along with New York-based counsel Carla Teodoro accompanied by Singapore-based associate Varun Jetly and Washington D.C. based associate Lindsay Bourne, with support from legal assistant Krittika Shah (Singapore).

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas national practice head-capital markets and partner Yash Ashar along with partner Gaurav Gupte acted for animal feed company, Godrej Agrovet, who were also advised by Luthra & Luthra's Mumbai-based capital markets partner Manan Lahoty and partner Manshoor Nazki

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in