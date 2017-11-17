“The Rs 1,157-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) was subscribed 51.84 times times on the final day of bidding process”, reported The Economic Times. GAVL is a diversified, research & development focused agri-business company with operations across five business verticals of animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, and poultry and processed foods. The initial public offering opened for subscription on October 4th and closed on October 6th, with a price band of Rs 450-460 per share.

The multi office Sidley Austin team represented Kotak Mahindra Capital , Axis Capital and Credit Suisse Securities (India) , the book running lead managers to the issue and comprised of Singapore-based partner Manoj Bhargava , counsel Ankit Kashyap along with New York-based counsel Carla Teodoro accompanied by Singapore-based associate Varun Jetly and Washington D.C. based associate Lindsay Bourne , with support from legal assistant Krittika Shah (Singapore).