HomeLegally India: News for Lawyershttps://www.legallyindia.com/home/atom2017-11-24T12:40:17+05:30Joomla! - Open Source Content ManagementSAM, AZB, Kirkland on Axis Bank’s $1.78bn mega fundraising from Bain Capital, LIC and others2017-11-23T18:36:21+05:302017-11-23T18:36:21+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/sam-azb-kirkland-on-axis-bank-s-1-78bn-mega-fundraising-from-bain-capital-lic-and-others-00011130-8907Rukmini Biswas<div class="feed-description"><p>AZB & Partners acted as the domestic legal counsel to the investor group Bain Capital and others while Kirkland & Ellis represented as the international legal counsel.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p>AZB & Partners acted as the domestic legal counsel to the investor group Bain Capital and others while Kirkland & Ellis represented as the international legal counsel.</p></div>AZB, S&R on telecom giants Vodafone-Idea’s $1.2bn sale of telecom tower assets to ATC2017-11-23T18:34:20+05:302017-11-23T18:34:20+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/azb-s-r-on-telecom-giants-vodafone-idea-s-1-2bn-sale-of-telecom-tower-assets-to-atc-20171123-8908Rukmini Biswas<div class="feed-description"></div><div class="feed-description"></div>Coca Cola GC Devdas Baliga takes over as GC of Horlicks maker GSK, Ish Bali now Coca Cola GC2017-11-23T18:32:00+05:302017-11-23T18:32:00+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/coca-cola-gc-devdas-baliga-takesover-as-horlicks-maker-gsk-gc-ish-bali-now-coca-cola-gc-20171123-8909Legally India<div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171123-122545_200.jpg" align="left">Former vice president legal at The Coca Cola Company Devdas Baliga has joined GlaxoSmithKline company GSK Consumer Healthcare as its executive vice president legal for the India subcontinent.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171123-122545_200.jpg" align="left">Former vice president legal at The Coca Cola Company Devdas Baliga has joined GlaxoSmithKline company GSK Consumer Healthcare as its executive vice president legal for the India subcontinent.</p></div>AZB advises old client Michael Susan Dell Foundation on $1m debt financing to NBFC Shiksha Finance2017-11-22T19:05:23+05:302017-11-22T19:05:23+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/azb-advises-on-msdf-s-1m-debt-financing-to-nbfc-shiksha-finance-20171122-8906Rukmini Biswas<div class="feed-description"></div><div class="feed-description"></div>Argus, Dhaval Vussonji assist KKR India Asset Finance on $19m loan to Omkar2017-11-20T19:24:15+05:302017-11-20T19:24:15+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/argus-partners-on-omkar-realtor-s-19m-raise-from-kkr-india-00011130-8899Rukmini Biswas<div class="feed-description"><p>KKR India Financial Services, Indian non-banking financial company of US private equity firm KKR & Co, has extended debt of Rs 125 crore (USD 19 million) through a three-year credit facility to Accord Builders, a part of the Mumbai-based Omkar Realtors group, as reported by The Economic Times & Mint. The funds are to be utilised for construction and development of two residential projects in Mumbai.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p>KKR India Financial Services, Indian non-banking financial company of US private equity firm KKR & Co, has extended debt of Rs 125 crore (USD 19 million) through a three-year credit facility to Accord Builders, a part of the Mumbai-based Omkar Realtors group, as reported by The Economic Times & Mint. The funds are to be utilised for construction and development of two residential projects in Mumbai.</p></div>Lawyer aggregator websites ban? Of fake news & the perennial confusion around whether lawyers can (and do) advertise2017-11-21T22:26:22+05:302017-11-21T22:26:22+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/lawyer-advertising-ban-00011130-8905Prachi Shrivastava<div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171121-162736_200.jpg" align="left">Indian lawyers listing their profiles on a number of websites, apps and aggregators are guilty of “surrogate advertising”, Bhasin & Co managing partner Lalit Bhasin told the Hindustan Times in an article headlined “Law firms’ body seeks ban on apps, websites offering legal services”, with a nutgraf of “The Bar Council says the practice is equivalent to surrogate advertising”.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171121-162736_200.jpg" align="left">Indian lawyers listing their profiles on a number of websites, apps and aggregators are guilty of “surrogate advertising”, Bhasin & Co managing partner Lalit Bhasin told the Hindustan Times in an article headlined “Law firms’ body seeks ban on apps, websites offering legal services”, with a nutgraf of “The Bar Council says the practice is equivalent to surrogate advertising”.</p></div>Pamasis Law merges with good Mumbai friend Aditya Chopra, becomes PSL • Targets Chandigarh, Ahmedabad next2017-11-21T15:31:07+05:302017-11-21T15:31:07+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/pamasis-law-merges-with-sanad-legal-00011130-8903Legally India<div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171121-095737_200.jpg" align="left">Pamasis merges with SanAd Legal to form PSLPamasis Law Chambers and SanAd Legal have merged to form the 5-partner, 20-lawyer Delhi and Mumbai based law firm PSL.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171121-095737_200.jpg" align="left">Pamasis merges with SanAd Legal to form PSLPamasis Law Chambers and SanAd Legal have merged to form the 5-partner, 20-lawyer Delhi and Mumbai based law firm PSL.</p></div>CAM, SAM, Sidleys advise on $155m Indian Energy Exchange IPO2017-11-20T19:27:29+05:302017-11-20T19:27:29+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/cam-sidley-austin-sam-advise-on-155m-indian-energy-exchange-ipo-00011130-8896Rukmini Biswas<div class="feed-description"><p>“The Rs 1,001 crore initial public offer has received good response from investors, with the issue getting oversubscribed 2.28 times. It was the first IPO by a power exchange in the country.”, reported Moneycontrol. IEX is India’s premier power trading platform and provides an automated platform for physical delivery of electricity, enables efficient price discovery and offers participants the opportunity to trade in a variety of energy products. The issue opened for subscription during October 9-11, with a price band of Rs 1,645-1,650 per share and debuted on the bourses on October 23rd.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p>“The Rs 1,001 crore initial public offer has received good response from investors, with the issue getting oversubscribed 2.28 times. It was the first IPO by a power exchange in the country.”, reported Moneycontrol. IEX is India’s premier power trading platform and provides an automated platform for physical delivery of electricity, enables efficient price discovery and offers participants the opportunity to trade in a variety of energy products. The issue opened for subscription during October 9-11, with a price band of Rs 1,645-1,650 per share and debuted on the bourses on October 23rd.</p></div>Ex-JSA partner Nitin Banerjee vacates Vodafone for GC, excom role at Cairn India post-Vidyut Gulati2017-11-20T19:22:02+05:302017-11-20T19:22:02+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/ex-jsa-ex-bg-nitin-banerjee-vacates-vodafone-legal-helm-to-fill-for-vidyut-gulati-as-cairn-india-gc-00011130-8902Legally India<div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171120-092042_200.jpg" align="left">Former Vodafone senior vice president legal Nitin Banerjee has joined Indian energy major Cairn Oil & Gas to replace Vidyut Gulati as its group general counsel (GC), as first reported by PTI.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171120-092042_200.jpg" align="left">Former Vodafone senior vice president legal Nitin Banerjee has joined Indian energy major Cairn Oil & Gas to replace Vidyut Gulati as its group general counsel (GC), as first reported by PTI.</p></div>Ex-ELP TMT head Jyoti Pawar follows Gopi Krishnan in Infosys deputy GC role2017-11-17T16:03:38+05:302017-11-17T16:03:38+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/ex-elp-tmt-head-jyoti-pawar-replaces-gopi-krishnan-as-infosys-deputy-gc-00011130-8889Legally India<div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171115-065242_200.jpg" align="left">Former Economic Laws Practice (ELP) partner and practice head Jyoti Pawar, who went independent last year, has joined Infosys to succeed Gopi Krishnan as deputy general counsel.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171115-065242_200.jpg" align="left">Former Economic Laws Practice (ELP) partner and practice head Jyoti Pawar, who went independent last year, has joined Infosys to succeed Gopi Krishnan as deputy general counsel.</p></div>Ex-LCIA India registrar Ajay Thomas joins ICC India arbitration group as vice-chair, alongside Ciccu2017-11-17T15:31:00+05:302017-11-17T15:31:00+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/ex-lcia-india-registrar-ajay-thomas-joins-icc-india-arbitration-group-as-vice-chair-alongside-ciccu-20171117-8901Legally India<div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171117-095715_200.jpg" align="left">Following the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) India shutting its India operations in April 2016, its former registrar Ajay Thomas has moved to LCIA rival, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) International Court of Arbitration (ICA) in a part-time role.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171117-095715_200.jpg" align="left">Following the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) India shutting its India operations in April 2016, its former registrar Ajay Thomas has moved to LCIA rival, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) International Court of Arbitration (ICA) in a part-time role.</p></div>Sidleys, Luthra, CAM advise on Godrej Agrovet’s $180m IPO2017-11-17T15:00:50+05:302017-11-17T15:00:50+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/sidley-austin-luthra-cam-advise-on-godrej-agrovet-s-180m-ipo-00011130-8895Rukmini Biswas<div class="feed-description"><p>“The Rs 1,157-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) was subscribed 51.84 times times on the final day of bidding process”, reported The Economic Times. GAVL is a diversified, research & development focused agri-business company with operations across five business verticals of animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, and poultry and processed foods. The initial public offering opened for subscription on October 4th and closed on October 6th, with a price band of Rs 450-460 per share.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p>“The Rs 1,157-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) was subscribed 51.84 times times on the final day of bidding process”, reported The Economic Times. GAVL is a diversified, research & development focused agri-business company with operations across five business verticals of animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, and poultry and processed foods. The initial public offering opened for subscription on October 4th and closed on October 6th, with a price band of Rs 450-460 per share.</p></div>NLIU students celebrate ‘milestone’ after director leaves, hail CJ as their 'saviour', university returns to 'tranquility'2017-11-17T13:28:31+05:302017-11-17T13:28:31+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/nliu-students-celebrate-milestone-hail-chancellor-as-saviour-as-university-returns-to-tranquility-after-7-days-of-protest-and-director-proceeding-on-voluntary-leave-20171117-8900Legally India<div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171117-072243_200.jpg" align="left">NLIU Bhopal students are celebrating their week-long protest's first “milestone” after it resulted in director Prof SS Singh going on voluntary leave, according to a press note released on the protest's Facebook page.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171117-072243_200.jpg" align="left">NLIU Bhopal students are celebrating their week-long protest's first “milestone” after it resulted in director Prof SS Singh going on voluntary leave, according to a press note released on the protest's Facebook page.</p></div>11 myths against foreign law firm entry countered (as presented at INBA-Ministry liberalisation conference)2017-11-16T18:29:51+05:302017-11-16T18:29:51+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/govt-scba-call-for-frequent-reform-consultations-at-inba-s-reminder-that-law-firm-liberalisation-is-pending-00011130-8891Legally India<div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171115-120113_200.jpg" align="left">On Saturday, 11 November, the Indian National Bar Association (INBA) had held the “Bar Leadership Summit on Reforms in the Indian Legal Sector” conference to discuss the future and liberalisation of the legal profession, and to bring together leaders of the bar and the government.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171115-120113_200.jpg" align="left">On Saturday, 11 November, the Indian National Bar Association (INBA) had held the “Bar Leadership Summit on Reforms in the Indian Legal Sector” conference to discuss the future and liberalisation of the legal profession, and to bring together leaders of the bar and the government.</p></div>Penningtons, ex-Fox-London head Ajit Mishra joins Rosenblatt Solicitors as India head2017-11-16T15:00:16+05:302017-11-16T15:00:16+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/penningtons-ex-fox-london-head-ajit-mishra-joins-rosenblatt-solicitors-as-india-head-20171116-8894Legally India<div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171116-091610_200.jpg" align="left">UK firm Penningtons Manches LLP India group co-head Ajit Mishra, has joined London-based Rosenblatt Solicitors as the head of its India group.</p></div><div class="feed-description"><p><img src="https://www.legallyindia.com/images/uploads/20171116-091610_200.jpg" align="left">UK firm Penningtons Manches LLP India group co-head Ajit Mishra, has joined London-based Rosenblatt Solicitors as the head of its India group.</p></div>Ex-HSAs + Indus for ReNew, HSA for KC Thapar on $153m wind power asset acquisition2017-11-16T14:18:40+05:302017-11-16T14:18:40+05:30https://www.legallyindia.com/indus-for-renew-hsa-for-kc-thapar-on-153m-wind-power-asset-acquisition-20171116-8893Legally India<div class="feed-description"></div><div class="feed-description"></div>