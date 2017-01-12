By Swapnil Tripathi

Signs like ‘interns are not allowed’ are placed in bold font at the high court canteens. The apex court clearly prohibits interns from entering the premises on Mondays and Fridays as well. The justification that the interns overcrowd the place is weak in comparison to the fact that all leading cases are heard on these two days, therefore denying interns entry on those specific days defeats the very objective of a legal internship.

While this paints only a singly instance, the courts have remained sub rosa with regard to the court proceedings. The ex-chief justice of India, heading a three-judge bench clearly laid down that there can be no recording of the court procedures.

Such a stand clearly restricts every citizen from knowing what occurs within the walls of the courts. While the news agencies do report the same, there have been instances when the happenings in the court were misreported. While the author does not choose to refute the rationale behind prohibiting the recording of court proceedings, the apex court still needs to pay heed to the interests of these budding lawyers and avoid hindering their learning. The argument for the same is two-fold.