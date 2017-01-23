 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Legally India (@LegallyIndia) tweeted: "This could be a new record: 69 SC caveats filed over Jallikattu in SC"

Jallikattu row: 69 caveat petitions filed in Supreme Court so far

By ANI

69 caveat petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court in the Jallikattu matter till now over a period of three day, and more may be filed.

A caveat means that if a petition against Jallikattu is filed before the Supreme Court, it will hear all parties before delivering any verdict. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court following the promulgation of the Jallikattu ordinance.

The apex court in its 2014 judgement had said that bulls cannot be used as performing animals, either for Jallikattu events or bullock-cart races in the states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or elsewhere in the country, and had banned their use across the country.

