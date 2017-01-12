Marked by war of words, allegations and counter allegations, the two-and-half month-long bitter feud between Tata Sons and its ousted chairman, Cyrus Mistry, which emanated from a conflict between two personalities in the boardroom, has now morphed into a full-fledged legal wrangling. Since December, altogether six lawsuits have been filed by different stakeholders of the $103 billion conglomerate.

Here’s a quick wrap of the legal rounds: