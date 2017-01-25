The UK Supreme Court took less than 3 months, since the high court verdict on 3 November 2016 (read analysis here), to pass its judgment on whether Brexit could be triggered without parliamentary approval.

Though a very high-profile and priority case, it’s still rather impressive decision making by the venerable UK court system.

Read the judgment and summary below:

And here’s a BBC explainer of what will happen next in this constitutionally exciting time, as well as the New York Times report: