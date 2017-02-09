 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Pune University 2008 alumnus Sahil Tagotra and Symbiosis Pune 2009 alumnus Deepayan Mandal topped the Advocate on Record (AOR) exam this year. The pass rate dropped to 24%, from nearly 30% last year.

The list of total eligible candidates for the June 2016 AOR exam was not published online, but judging by the list of roll numbers of successful candidates published on the Supreme Court’s website today, a total of just under 600 candidates appeared for the exam.

145 made it through to the pass list on which the highest roll number was 589.

Tagotra obtained the maximum marks and Mandal came in second, according to Supreme Court registrar Deepak Jain’s letter to the AOR association’s secretary, which was circulated widely today on social media.

Mandal said that the papers this time were quite difficult due to their length.  He commented: "At least there is a validation we are going in the right direction. Whether my practice will be helped or not is dependant on many other factors, but a lot of people from our batch - around 10-11 - have cleared this exam now and had it not been for my college we could not have cleared it. There must be something right in our foundation, that so many people from our college [have passed the exam]."

Mandal obtained a total score of 309, in the 400 mark exam, according to a source within the AOR association.

The pass rate last year had increased by 2.5 times from the pass rate of the exam in 2015 to 30%, while the pass rate in 2014 was 22%.

AOR 2016 pass list (PDF)

1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Go Amrita! 09 Feb 17, 17:54
Congratulations Amrita Singh! You truly deserved it. One of the finest advocates I know. Hard working, knows her stuff well and an ace at both drafting and arguments.

PS: You could kill people with those sharp looks!

Congratulations to other successful candidates as well!
2
Show?
Like +1 Object -4 Smarty 09 Feb 17, 21:00
Rubbish headline. This has been achieved by the hard work of the candidates and not the law school. Indian law schools (including the ones you mentioned) are dominated by incompetent admin and teachers who hinder rather than help students. Please replace the college with the name of the student.
